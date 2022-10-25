When Senator Julia Coleman won her primary in 2020 and went on to become the youngest woman ever elected to the State Senate, I thought Carver County had seen the last of sexist attacks against women candidates.
I was wrong.
Her Democrat challenger Dan Kessler and his supporters are using subtle sexism in their attacks against Coleman. I am disgusted.
A paid letter (Kessler For State Senate, July 29) states, “Leave the glamour to the movie industry and work hard to be the representatives we can all be proud of.”
Are they really criticizing Coleman for being… good looking?
In a tweet from a Kessler supporter, Coleman was attacked for posting photos of her children.
How dare she… be a proud mom?
Kessler’s own literature reads: Carver County is tired of, “legacy politicians.”
He’s hitting Coleman for…. marrying the son of a former US Senator?
Kessler and his campaign say they support women’s rights, but rather than discuss the issues important to women: record inflation, increasing crime, and students falling behind, they want to talk about Coleman’s looks, kids, and last name.
Here’s what Coleman did for women in her first term: She cut our taxes, increased funding for students, and funded pregnancy/postpartum support for low-income and women of color. Her bipartisan bill guaranteed paid breaks to pump milk at work. She earned the endorsement of small businesses and the police.
Coleman has my full support. She’s a strong example for the next generation of women leaders in Minnesota.
