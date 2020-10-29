To the editor,
When we first met Julia Coleman she was recovering from an emergency c-section, caring for a newborn, and launching her campaign for the Minnesota State Senate. We were amazed by her resilience. After getting to know her we learned that she has overcome tremendous hardships in her life, including housing insecurity, depression, and the loss of a friend to suicide.
We learned that Julia always turns hardship into action. When faced with housing insecurity as a young adult, she worked multiple jobs until she could lift herself out of that situation – today she owns her own home. When faced with depression, she tackled it head-on and drastically changed her lifestyle in order to combat it. When faced with the loss of a friend to suicide, she put her pain into action and launched a campaign to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and to raise funds for suicide prevention.
In 2021 Minnesota will be facing tremendous hardships and Julia Coleman is the only candidate we want tackling them. Julia has the experience, principles, and strength needed to fight for the future of Minnesota and for the constituents she’ll be working for.
Please join us in voting for our fighter, Julia Coleman, for the Minnesota State Senate to strongly represent District 47.
LeRoy and Patricia Walquist
Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.