To the editor,
Here’s why I will vote for Julia Coleman in the Aug. 11 Carver County Republican State Senate primary: she’s the only candidate who can win the entire county in November.
We have two Carver counties: Victoria and the West vote Republican; Chaska and Chanhassen vote Democrat. Any Republican candidate can win in the West. Only Julia can win in the East, and she’s the only one who stands between our governor and our pocketbooks.
We Republicans have a very, very slim margin in our State Senate and we must hold this seat.
Julia is the only one who can do that. In fact, she ran for Chanhassen City Council and received more votes than any candidate, local, State, or Federal, with the exception of Amy Klobuchar. Probably because she runs a positive campaign, unlike pretty much every other politician.
We need to start appealing to more voters, and Coleman is the candidate who can do that, while supporting the values we hold most dear.
Julia Coleman is the best choice for the Carver County Senate seat. Please vote for her on August 11th.
Joseph G. Scott
Chaska
