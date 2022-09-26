To the editor,
As a former educator with Eastern Carver County Public Schools, I have a keen interest in School Board elections. My curiosity inspired a recent conversation with Melanie Hagen from the Together 110 team.
To the editor,
As a former educator with Eastern Carver County Public Schools, I have a keen interest in School Board elections. My curiosity inspired a recent conversation with Melanie Hagen from the Together 110 team.
Together 110’s platform piqued my curiosity. What interested me most was their position on “wokeness” and “CRT.” As a married gay woman, I wanted to know how Melanie and team would help educators support children from all backgrounds in their classrooms?
I received a lengthy but vague response. Melanie insisted she would research and consider all perspectives if she were elected to the school board.
She also claimed “woke” to be “pollical correctness gone awry” and said she didn’t support teachings that would “make students bear personal responsibility for historic wrongs because of their race, color, sex or nationality.”
Unsatisfied with a vague response, I provided data supporting my query and asked for specifics. How would she support children with same-sex parents, children questioning their sexuality, children from different religions or children of color. Finally, I asked, shouldn’t our students in Waconia learn to be brave through real-world examples like Ruby Bridges?
Melanie Hagan responded thusly:
“I appreciate your attempt to have a dialog, but it’s clear your motives were always in bad faith.
Being an educator, I am surprised at your lack of tolerance for ideas and opinions outside your own. Your harsh and judgmental words do not foster a helpful discussion.
I understand if your personal politics cloud your judgment but I’m choosing to focus on our students and teachers and the future of a district not a dishonest conversation. Best of luck with the opposition. Please continue to support the 4 candidates with the signs in your yard.”
Her response made two things clear. Melanie has no interest in considering all perspectives. Together 110 is a voting bloc intent on pushing a singular agenda. Melanie’s angry response also suggests she doesn’t have the temperament for the job.
Let’s vote for candidates who are up to the task.
Sarah Hempel
Waconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.