To the editor,
I want to encourage Christians to honor God by using your right and responsibility to vote in our 2020 national election. Last week, watching the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Judge Amy Comey Barrett, we were made well aware of the divide in our country between the left and the right in our political system.
Where do our candidates stand on life issues? God’s word tells us that every life conceived is created in the image of God and God has purpose for that life. Our tax dollars are funding abortion clinics! In March Planned Parenthood clinics were allowed to remain open. Our churches were closed! With physician assisted suicide, man is taking over God’s role in life and death.
God created male and female, marriage, and sex – which belongs only in marriage. Yet in our land, with the social revolution and our sinful condition, parents are challenged in raising godly children. When parents choose a religious school, they are denied the right to funding their students at a school of their choice.
Since the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day Caucasians are accused of being racists. All races are precious to God. Black Lives Matter, the Marxist organization, uses the fist, which is a symbol of hate, in the center of their Floyd memorial at 38th and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.
Jesus our Savior came to bring salvation to all people. We need to share this message.
I consider it a privilege to write this letter expressing my Christian beliefs. Thanks.
Helen Bunge
Mayer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.