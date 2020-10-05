To the editor,

I plan to vote for John P. (JP) Fahey for Carver County commissioner – District 5. I am a graduate of Central High school in Norwood Young America and am currently attending Iowa State University studying Animal Science with a pre-vet tract. I plan on hopefully one day opening a vet clinic in Carver County or working at one.

JP has been a mentor to me and is someone I look up to. He has been a successful small business owner and community and County leader. He also supports and encourages young adults to pursue their education and business goals. I also think it is very important to have a leader who supports and works for our farmers of Carver County and JP is the person for the job. He also has grown up in Carver County his entire life and will work for the county and make decisions that have positive impacts and benefits for our communities. Lastly, JP is motivated, driven, passionate and a people’s person who will work for the people of District 5.

Join me in voting for John in the General Election on Nov. 3, for Carver County Commissioner – District 5!

Payton Dvorak

Norwood Young America

