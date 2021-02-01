To the editor,
For too many, the treasonous acts of Jan. 6 mean little. However, for the vast majority of Americans, it was a slap in the face of our democracy that we all saw coming (or should have).
To even begin the healing, we must admit that we were misled and lied to by an administration with a very different agenda for America, one that mirrors a fascist agenda.
The saying goes: “When fascism arrives in America, its will be disguised in an American flag, carrying a bible.”
Another much more important saying that we should have heeded: Matthew 24:11, I suggest we all read it again…
Bill LaRue
Cologne
