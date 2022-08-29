At this year’s county fair it was great to see the joy and excitement that are only created by the mixture of deep fried goodness, a heap of exciting exhibits, and a side of rides! At the same time, the sights and smells of the election season were out in full force and what an important season it will be this year.
As we come together to vote as a community this upcoming November and take part in one of the most fundamental moments of our democracy, please take time to appreciate how your democratic right to vote is being protected under a very secure and fair election system. Also, carefully reflect on who you are choosing to represent our communities. Hopefully you can absorb the importance of your selections and their outcomes for each elected official, as they will be required to serve every citizen: no matter their race, religion, wealth, intelligence, politics, or sexual orientation.
If during this election season something negative regarding a possible candidate has become “inconveniently visible” through the candidate’s real actions or statements, it might be best to reconsider your vote for the good of our entire community. Please do not turn a blind eye on behavior that serves a purpose to only weaken and harm those who feel or look different in our town. I ask you as a veteran who took an oath to protect all citizens of this great nation, no matter their personal identity or beliefs, to take your own oath to our community. Truly vote with the idea that we are all in this together, everyone. Change is constantly occurring in this already great nation and state, change that is guaranteed by the passing of time; change that need not be feared. The only fear that should exist, is the fear that a neighbor’s voice is silenced, their identity questioned, and their path to the American Dream filled with insurmountable barriers for success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.