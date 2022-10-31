I would like to respond to a previous letter where I was referred to as a hypocrite and being unwilling to be honest. I connected with Chris after reading his letter to provide more context around my lawsuit and the events leading up to it. I hold no hard feelings towards him for his letter.
When ISD 110 began forcing unvaccinated students to quarantine while allowing vaccinated students to stay in school after the same close contact, that was in direct conflict with policy and Safe Learning Plan (SLP).
Policy 503 states: “It is the administrator’s responsibility to be familiar with all procedures governing attendance and to apply these procedures uniformly to all students”
SLP stated: “Only people who test positive for COVID-19 and their unvaccinated household members will be required to quarantine.”
“COVID-19 vaccination is not a requirement to attend schoo
Statute 121A.15 – MN is a state that allows exemptions because of the conscientiously held beliefs of the parent or guardian.
I acted when my child was impacted, and I heard the same from other parents. I tried working with the board and gave recommendations for the SLP to stop vaccination discrimination. I got nowhere and could give up or take legal action to remedy what I saw as well intentioned, but unlawful action.
I have never lied to anyone about my case. I have discussed it on social media, with friends, family, and other parents. I had strangers approach me and thank me for my action. I have discussed the case with people who have connected with me during my campaign. I never spoke to Chris about my legal action, yet he was aware of it, as I assumed many people were based on my previous conversations and experiences.
I felt I had to write this letter after my character was attacked publicly. The case cost me money and it clearly stated I did not seek any reimbursement for my expenses if I won. My desire was to see kids treated equally and have the benefit of being in school.
