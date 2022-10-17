I am writing in response to a letter by Sarah Sucansky in the October 6th issue of the Waconia Patriot.
I agree all voters need to be informed when they head to the polls on Nov. 8. However, in her letter she made a very misleading statement that voters need to be aware of to get the best information. Sarah stated that there is a non-partisan Facebook page called “District 110 Citizens for Education” and it is a “one-stop shop for residents” regarding the ISD School Board candidates.
This group did not consult with the Together110 candidates about being a part of the page. Once created, community members requested to know who the admins were for transparency, and they were denied an answer. We have also heard from ISD 110 residents that the page has either blocked, removed, or censored their questions. It appears the page’s focus has been to try and control the narrative around the campaigns and support another “bloc” of candidates that are clearly aligned. Our Together110 ngroup chose not to partake in this Facebook page for these reasons. We suggest that residents check out www.together110.com to learn more about Chad Almjeld, Melanie Hagen and myself or reach out directly as we love to meet up in person to discuss the issues facing our district.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.