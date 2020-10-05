To the editor,
Recently my husband and I put up a Trump 2020 sign on the corner of Waconia Parkway and Oak. Hours were spent in making this sign. In three short days it was vandalized. Now, one week later, it was vandalized again. The sign is on private property with “No Trespassing” signs posted. No one has the right to come on another’s property without prior permission, much less destroy someone’s property on it. Theft or vandalizing political signs are a violation under Minnesota criminal law. I am offering a $300 reward for any information as to who did this.
Incidently, the second attack on the sign had BLM written on it. BLM, or Black Lives Matter, is an anarchist, Marxist organization funded by George Soros, a very evil man. The group Black Lives Matter has nothing to do with racial equality. The group is an anti-government, anti-law, anti-police, anti-family, anti-religion organization. There is no place for BLM (Black Lives Matter) in our hometown of Waconia! All Lives Matter! Proud to be an American.
Joyce Stuewe
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.