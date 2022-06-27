I’d like to speak to those of us who voted for President Biden in the hopes of restoring some decency and sanity back in America. Although most legislation is being blocked, he is making sincere efforts on the part of all of us. To achieve any meaningful legislation we need two parties of “good faith” working toward solutions. We now have one party hell bent on big lies and wacky conspiracy theories.
The GOP has voted against infrastructure, health care, gas gouging investigations, gun safety, a baby formula bill and they even voted against the insurrection investigation after clamoring for it in the days after. And there is more obstruction to come.
President Biden is not lying to us incessantly, not bribing countries, not sleeping with porn stars, not abusing power, not attacking our institutions, not pardoning criminals, not having secret meetings with Putin, not coddling dictators, and he’s not purposely causing civil unrest in order to steal an election. The last time we heard so much propaganda from one party was in 1930s Germany, and that did not end well.
One thing I think everyone can agree on: President Biden would never, ever act with such malign intent against our nation to benefit himself or his party. That act is left for narcissitic wannabe dictators.
