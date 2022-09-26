I spent the majority of my life in the public school system. Twenty-eight years as a high school teacher and 10 as a high school principal. Over those many years I have seen what it takes to make a school system a successful and thriving community. I also have had the opportunity over those years to know many school board members and know the characteristics that are essential for them to possess to help drive continuous improvement within those school districts. I’m taking the time to write this letter to let my neighbors and fellow community members within the Waconia school district know that Jesse Bergstrom is the right person for the job and that he possesses those traits we so desperately need these days.
I have known Jesse personally for the past 5 years since relocating to Waconia. Jesse is a man of integrity and trust. He is also a compassionate caring person who not only knows the right thing to do but demonstrates in his daily life that he embodies those values.
Jesse values hard work and challenging students to achieve their academic and personal best. He is a faithful man who will work tirelessly to achieve goals that drive us forward. Jesse is a man who is passionate about the education of our children. He understands the competitive world in which we live and will do whatever he can to assure that our students in Waconia are challenged to achieve their academic best so that they can succeed in whatever lies ahead of them in the years to come; whether that be higher education, trade schools, or directly enter the work force after achieving their high school education.
I believe that Jesse is the right person to achieve that end and ask for you to join me in supporting him for the Waconia school board by casting your vote for him along with me in November.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.