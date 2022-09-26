To the editor,

I spent the majority of my life in the public school system. Twenty-eight years as a high school teacher and 10 as a high school principal. Over those many years I have seen what it takes to make a school system a successful and thriving community. I also have had the opportunity over those years to know many school board members and know the characteristics that are essential for them to possess to help drive continuous improvement within those school districts. I’m taking the time to write this letter to let my neighbors and fellow community members within the Waconia school district know that Jesse Bergstrom is the right person for the job and that he possesses those traits we so desperately need these days.

Load comments