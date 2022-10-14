As Americans, we have the great responsibility not only to vote, but to do so informed. We must show up knowledgeable about the issues and candidates when filling in those ovals, no guessing allowed. This is especially true in our local elections, which often have the largest impact in our lives. This duty is vital to the health of our community and our democracy.
Get engaged on the issues and take advantage of the below resources to find out how this year’s candidates hope to shape our local schools and community.
• ONLINE RESOURCES:
Visit VOTE411.org to see who will be on the ballot. This year we have races for mayor, city council and 4 open school board seats just to name a few. For more information about the Waconia School Board Candidates, District 110 Citizens for Education, a non-partisan organization on Facebook, is a one-stop resource for district residents. Additionally, take time to visit all candidate websites, social media pages and message or ask to meet with candidates directly if you have questions.
• UPCOMING FORUMS:
Hear the candidates in person to help guide your decision. If you can’t make it in person or missed previous forums, search out the recordings online. There is one forum left:
• Waconia City Council and Mayor Forum is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 7pm at Waconia City Hall.
• MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE:
Election day is Tuesday, November 8th with polls open from 7am – 8pm. Some voters will have new polling places this year. Check Waconia.org to find yours. Absentee/early voting is open at city hall from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday and on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. now through Nov. 7. The City will also be open extended hours for voting on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit Waconia.org for more information.
Lastly, being an informed voter means making up your own mind. Look past the buzz words and rhetoric and dig further into candidates’ ideas and stances on policy to make sure they will be helpful to your community, state and country.
