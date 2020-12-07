To the editor,
This letter is to all the residents and businesses of Waconia – thank you for your partnership during my tenure with the city. None of this work is done alone, you have and will continue to be a big part of it all. Your passion for our community has created Waconia to be one of the best, a place that others wish they lived. Whether you have lived here your whole life, or just a day, your love for the community is contagious. Thank you for sharing that with me.
During my tenure here, I have learned so much from so many of you. I have learned about the history of our lake and the development of our downtown. I have learned and shared challenges with you. I have researched many of our “older” projects so that we could better understand how to work forward, knowing where we’ve been. All this learning has helped me share our story with others, young and old alike. For this, I thank you and our future generations will benefit.
I have worked with the city staff, who show up every day to make this a better community for you. They work in the background making sure that the work gets done and impacts you the least. Most of the time, they don’t want to be noticed, but they are there when we need them. They are the true treasures of the organization. I hope that you will continue to cherish them as I have – they are your biggest asset.
Thank you for allowing me to serve the community as your City Administrator. Waconia’s future has never looked brighter and more promising.
Susan Arntz
(former Waconia City Administrator)
