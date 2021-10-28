To the editor,
Have you asked yourself why so many people object strongly to requirements to submit to Covid-19 vaccinations? That’s in spite of federal government health warnings, demands and even threats. It’s really very simple. Millions of Americans have lost faith and trust in their federal government, its left-wing politicians and the rapidly growing and highly paid federal bureaucracy. These politicians and bureaucrats have an insatiable appetite for control, total control over American life. Many Americans for example, especially those who have “natural immunity” from having had Covid-19, resent coercion into getting vaccinated (“the jab”). They don’t see the logic or fairness of forced vaccinations for themselves or their children, masks in schools, etc. (is it really all about tens of billions of taxpayer dollars going to Big Pharma?) Many millions of Americans are far more concerned about the loss of their constitutional rights than a possible occurrence or recurrence of Covid-19.
Why would Americans trust a government that is destroying America’s superpower status at warp speed? At home, the American economy is being proactively damaged by the Biden administration. The lifeblood of our economy is energy, and the Biden administration has caused a damaging, massive artificial rise in the cost of energy affecting most sectors of the economy. Consider also that the Biden administration has once again subjected Americans to the Paris Climate Accord. Why? The limitations and penalties of this accord have immediate, negative impact here, but China gets a waiver for decades. Abroad, the Biden administration has overnight turned American success and stability in Afghanistan into disaster and tragedy. Just a few thousand American troops in Afghanistan, along with $80 billion worth of highly sophisticated American military equipment brought stability to that country. Until a few weeks ago no Americans had died there for 18 months, and the Taliban were held at bay. Inexplicably however, the Biden administration suddenly decided to give a very cruel Taliban regime complete control of Afghanistan. Americans died again, and the $80 billion of American military equipment is now the property of the Taliban. Our long term allies in Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and elsewhere are shocked, and must now doubt the value of their security arrangements with America.
Why should Americans trust a government that’s fostering division? Critical Race Theory (White America is supposed to feel shame and guilt for having been born white) is being proactively pressed into the training of all federal employees, including military.
Do you still trust the US government to be the ultimate guarantor of your rights? Think again! The federal government has been successfully politicized and weaponized by left wing politicians and their self-serving highly paid “deep state” bureaucrats. This could not have happened without a tremendous amount of supporting disinformation from academia, American news organizations, and corporate America including social media companies.
Vince Beaudette
Victoria
