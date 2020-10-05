To the editor,
Constitution Day is a holiday that celebrates American citizenship. In 1788, our Constitution was ratified, outlining inalienable rights to be granted to every American. Our country, based on the Constitutional premise of a “Government, for and by the People,” presented a vision for our country in which “all men are created equal.” Our right to equal representation is now challenged by the role of corporations and special interests who do not represent voters, yet often determine our public policies through big business’ pay-to-play practices.
In the 2010 Citizens United ruling, the Supreme Court made it clear, who should have the power in our government. Citizens United claims that corporations, created specifically by law to provide goods and services to the people, along with other artificial entities, are “people” with the First Amendment right of free speech. Their “free speech” is money. Money spent in influencing elections results in a wrongly influential seat at the table for moneyed special interests who push for policies that benefit themselves and their ideologies, not what’s best for all Americans.
Our founding fathers didn’t get everything right, but through passion, grit, and perseverance, we have a long history of fighting to better our country.
The only way to overturn a Supreme Court ruling is through the amendment process, unless the court reverses the decision themselves. That does not seem likely. We must amend the Constitution, allowing Congress and the states to, once again, regulate campaign contributions and expenditures so the people may be heard.
You can take action. Ask any candidate for any office to use that office to move the amendment process forward. One organization spearheading this movement is American Promise (americanpromise.net). You can join a local American Promise chapter.
Let us work to amend the Constitution once more. As we prepare to honor those who have given everything to protect our freedom and democratic form of government — a government described by Lincoln as a government of, for, and by the people — each one of us should consider what we are willing to do to help protect this precious democracy for future
Glenda Noble
Waconia
