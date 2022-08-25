It was heartbreaking to read the recent article Sun Patriot Newspapers printed about a Duluth clinic receiving calls from devastated women around the country wanting abortions. What has caused them to make these frantic calls? President Biden ordered Medicare to pay for travel costs to obtain an abortion; most of the recipients of these funds will be women of color. Why is our country willing to pay to prevent women of color from having children but not to improve their circumstances?
Will ending pregnancy lift women from poverty? Make a boss more flexible with work hours? Cause an abusive partner to transform? I would argue that it merely perpetuates these desperate situations.
I challenge those who campaign to make abortion illegal as well as those who fight for unrestricted access to find the middle ground. Raise your voices and direct money to provide women-centered solutions like affordable housing, education, workplace protections, prenatal care, medical leave, child-support enforcement, and a supportive community. Empower women to choose their own path. Maybe a woman wants to have a baby and continue her education or career. Perhaps she needs resources to escape the abusive partner who would coerce an abortion.
Why is it an either/or dilemma? Either have the baby and ruin your life or abort and nothing changes? Let there be real, complex, personalized choices. There are no easy solutions but there is common ground.
