Here are a few observations from the first half of 2022, made in the Carver County area by local naturalist, author and educator Jim Gilbert who has kept a nature notebook for over 50 years. These events can be used to anticipate upcoming happenings and compare 2023 with a year ago.
January 2022
1 - Ice on Lake Waconia is 8 to 12 inches thick, and the landscape snow cover is at 5 inches. On this subzero day, elegant frost patterns of feathers and fronds, and miniature forests were seen on some inside window panes. A small group of water-skiers were out on the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities.
2 - Low of minus 20 degrees. Downy woodpeckers were heard drumming; thought of as early spring sign.
7 - Coldest day of the year with a low of -22 degrees at Waconia and -17 at the Twin Cities International Airport.
11 - High temperature of 38 degrees. Lake Waconia ice now up to 14 inches thick. First northern cardinal heard singing “what-cheer, cheer, cheer…” spring song.
12 - First 40-degree day in 2022. First white-breasted nuthatch heard singing “whi, whi, whi…” spring song. Last year’s brown-colored red oak leaves now falling on the 3-inch snow cover.
14 - Biggest snowfall of the month. Today’s 4 inches brought our snow cover to 7 inches.
18 - High temperature of 42 degrees was warmest this month for Waconia and the Twin Cities. Black-capped chickadees whistled “fee-bee” also interpreted as “spring-soon” songs over and over. Good time to look for white-tailed deer antler sheds.
19 - First of season common redpolls arrived at our feeding station.
26 - Low of -18 degrees. Many birders report seeing common redpolls, visitors from the far north, at their feeding stations. The colder the weather the more birds flock to heated birdbaths.
27 - About 17 inches of ice and hundreds of fish houses on Lake Waconia.
31 - Six inches of snow covers the landscape. Fresh squirrel, rabbit, and pheasant tracks tell stories in the snow. House finches have begun singing.
February 2022
1- Up to 18 bird species, including pine siskins and dark-eyed juncos, come to feeding stations. Bright sundogs seen this afternoon were caused by snow crystals blown into the air this windy day.
3 - European starlings are showing some yellow on their beaks; a subtle spring sign. Cold day with a low of -13 degrees and -24 windchill.
8 - Five inches of snow cover the landscape. High temperature of 43 degrees was warmest so far in 2022. First of year wild turkeys heard gobbling.
11 - The sun is higher in the sky, so starting on this date it’s warm in greenhouses on sunny days and plants begin coming out of dormancy and start growing. Cars parked in the sun and three season porches warm up in the sunlight.
16 - A flock of about two dozen wintering American robins was seen feeding on crabapple fruit. Now is a good time to begin pruning apple trees.
20 - About 2 inches of snow cover the landscape. Plowed fields are nearly snow free. At least 500 fish houses on Lake Waconia. First spring migrants, the horned larks, now moving into southern Minnesota.
22 - Biggest snowfall of the month. Here in Waconia and area we received 4 inches.
26 - Northern cardinals sing loud and long. Common redpolls and dark-eyed juncos numerous at our feeding stations. Early egg laying for bald eagles has begun in southern Minnesota.
28 - Sunny to partly sunny with a high temperature of 44 degrees. Snow cover at 6 inches. Don and Mary Somers at Somerskogen Sugarbush in Minnetrista noted that maple sap flow started. The sugar maple trees were just starting to “wake up,” so sap flow was slow. Today was the last day of meteorological winter, the coldest three months on average for the entire year.
March 2022
1 - March came in like a lamb with sunshine, temperatures in low 40s, light winds, and the whistled songs of black-capped chickadees and northern cardinals.
2 - First of year eastern chipmunk out and about.
4 - About 3 inches of snow covers the landscape, but much of the agricultural lands of plowed fields and pastures are nearly snow free.
5 - First thunderstorm. We ended up with rain, fog and 4 inches of wet snowfall. Lots of raccoon tracks. Migrant Canada geese, wood ducks, green-winged teal, hooded mergansers, and other waterfowl moved into southern MN up to about Faribault.
12 - Below zero across MN this morning. This was the 28th subzero low for the Twin Cities this winter; 22 days is normal.
13 - After a cold spell, first sugar maple sap flow since Feb. 28. First sandhill cranes and ospreys arrived.
14 - First male migrating American robins arrive. They were flighty and noisy.
15 - First 50-degree day of the year, resulted in first good maple sap runs.
16 - Second 50-degree day. High of 55 degrees. First of year (FOY) male red-winged blackbirds arrived.
18 – First of the year (FOY) common grackle. FOY batch of maple syrup made at Somerskogen Sugarbush in Minnetrista. Common redpoles and pine siskins continue coming to feeding stations.
20 - First 60-degree day. Common snowdrops began blooming at the U of MN Landscape Arboretum.
21 - Second 60-degree day. High of 65 degrees. FOY killdeers return. Flocks of tundra swans observed heading north.
22 - Rainy day. Only parts of old snow drifts and piles left.
24 - FOY male mourning dove heard cooing over and over. Female wood ducks checking-out nest boxes.
31 - High temperature of 35 and low of 30 degrees. Overcast and NW winds. March went out like a lion. For entire month we only received 4.9 inches of snow.
April 2022
1 - As ice begins leaving southern MN lakes, common loons arrive.
2 - Excellent maple sap flows today.
3 - Pussy willow twigs with fuzzy catkins are now perfect to cut and bring indoors for a touch of spring.
7 - Ice-out for Hilks Lake in Waconia.
8 - Ice-out date for Goose Lake just west of Lake Waconia, and Stone Lake in Carver Park Reserve. We continue to see big Vs of tundra swans flying over heading north and northwest, eventually arriving in the Arctic.
9 - Ice cover left Swede Lake near Watertown.
10 - Ice-out for Lake Auburn East Bay and Steiger Lake in Victoria, and Burandt’s in Waconia.
11 - Ice covers left Reitz Lake near Waconia and Whaletail Lake in Minnetrista.
13 - Ice-out for Lake Waconia.
15 - Only 21 degrees this morning marked the low temperature for this April. Light snow fell and made lawns white. Official ice-out for Lake Minnetonka.
16 - Last day for collecting sugar maple sap. This has been a very good maple syruping spring.
21 - It’s great to hear the sandhill cranes calling, red-wings trilling, house finches and northern cardinals singing, and mourning doves cooing. High of 54 degrees and sunny. Wood frogs and boreal chorus frogs are vocal. First tiny green leaves out on wild gooseberry shrubs.
23 - First 70-degree day. High of 74 degrees. Rain brought out earthworms and nightcrawlers.
26 - Lawns are green. Yellow-rumped warblers are moving through. January, February, March, and April of 2022 were all below normal temperature-wise in Twin Cities and entire state.
30 - Dutchman’s-breeches now blooming in the forests.
May 2022
3 - First daffodils blooming, and first lawn being mowed in city of Waconia.
5 - Forsythia shrubs began to bloom.
6 - First of year (FOY) barn swallows return. Green tinge now seen in forests, both rural and city, as trees like box elders and willows have tiny leaves.
7 - FOY Baltimore oriole arrives at our sugar water feeder.
8 - FOY ruby-throated hummingbirds, rose-breasted grosbeak (male), and orchard orioles come to our feeders. Now six male Baltimore orioles are at our feeding station.
9 - First 80-degree day. First American toads calling. First leaves open on quaking aspen trees. FOY indigo buntings.
10 - FOY of year monarch butterfly and gray catbirds arrived. Sugar maples and native basswoods begin leaving out.
11 - Magnolias blooming nicely. Thunderstorm brings 1.72 inches of rain. Ended up being our best spring rain.
12 - First 90-degree day. Four male indigo buntings at our feeding station at one time.
13 - First shade in forests from sugar maples, basswoods, and other trees leafing out. Thickets of wild plum, and scarlet elderberry blooming and showy.
15 - Masses of common dandelions blooming.
19 - Crabapple collection at U of MN Landscape Arboretum at overall bloom peak. Thousands of tulips also blooming at the Arb.
21 - Apple trees and whole apple orchards at peak of bloom.
23 - Many Carver County farmers doing soil prep and planting. We can see first corn up in rows. Common purple lilacs blooming nicely and very fragrant.
28 - Second 90-degree day. Fern leaf peony and lily-of-the-valley blooming.
31 - Goat’s beard, and red-osier dogwood now in bloom.
June 2022
1 - The ox-eye daily, a non-native European import perennial that is often seen growing in patches along roadsides, is first blooming. This daisy, each with yellow center and white petals, is often overlooked as a good garden plant.
3 - Mosquitoes were first bothersome this evening.
6 - Silver maple seeds falling in big numbers. First cutting of alfalfa hay begins. Cultivated grapes well leafed out and starting to bloom.
8 - Black locust trees at bloom peak. Wild grape blooming. New cattail leaves up about 5 feet, so marsh areas are starting to look green.
11 - Many farmers are cutting, raking and baling alfalfa. Blue flag, a native iris, is blooming in wet areas. Tall bearded irises at bloom peak at the U of MN Landscape Arboretum.
12 - First ripe garden strawberries. The showy pink and white lady’s-slipper, our MN state flower, began blooming at the Arboretum.
15 - A native from northwestern Europe, white Dutch clover, or often just called white clover, is blooming in patches on many lawns. This is an eco-friendly companion plant for lawn grasses that fixes nitrogen levels for the soil, attracts pollinators necessary for our survival, and tolerates tough growing conditions.
17 - Lawn grasses drying and showing tan-brown spots. First deer flies biting.
19 - Northern catalpa trees, in city of Waconia, at bloom peak and very showy. Green frogs calling from streams.
20 - Hottest day for 2022, and the 101 degrees became the record high for this date in the Twin Cities. In Waconia at 3 p.m. the temperature was 97 degrees; with a sunny sky and south wind of 15 mph, it felt like 105 degrees.
22 - Garden and shrub roses overall bloom peak at the Arboretum. Staghorn sumac blooming at peak and fragrant.
27 - Common milkweed first blooming. Fireflies numerous this evening. They like grassy areas on the edges of wetlands and forests.
29 - Surface temperature of Lake Waconia is 74 degrees (down 1 foot in at least 5 feet of water). Common mullein and tawny daylily first blooming.
30 - Dry! We need rain! Only .41 inch of rain for the entire month of June fell on the northwest side of Lake Waconia.
