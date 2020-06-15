During troubling times ISD 110 is committed to cultural competence
At ISD 110, we are focused on cultural competence and are committed to establishing an educational environment that ensures equal access and is welcoming and inclusive to all students. Our core purpose in ISD110 is to empower students to explore their passions and create their success by providing opportunities for academic, social, and emotional growth. We do this by adhering to our core values of respect, collaboration, inclusiveness, empathy and resilience. We remain committed to these ideals as we help prepare students to contribute purposefully in the world.
Four years ago I recognized the need for diversity, equity and cultural competence training at Waconia Public Schools. Since then, we have implemented staff development and training opportunities for our staff members. This has made a positive impact on what and how we deliver education at ISD ONE10. Having staff be aware of their own unconscious bias and having a deeper understanding of cultural competence has allowed for changes in the classroom. These changes provide for a more inclusive and equal access approach to teaching. We do this so that . . .
• All have the capacity to recognize and respond to cultural commonalities and differences.
• All feel safe, valued, and respected in their school community.
• All are prepared to live and work in a diverse world.
Knowing the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country over systemic race issues, our commitment and concern is for the health and well-being of our ONE10 students. It is our priority to ensure ALL students at ONE10 are valued, welcomed and supported. We know that cultural competency is essential for our district’s employees to educate and serve students, so we have and will continue to provide professional growth opportunities in this important area.
We will continue our cultural competence work at ONE10 and, during this nationwide unrest, we have provided resources for our parents to help comfort their children through traumatic events. We want all to know that the ONE10 community is always here for support. After all the events that have happened this spring, there is no time like the present to know what it means to say, “WE ARE ONE10!”
Pat Devine is superintendent of Waconia Public Schools ISD110.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.