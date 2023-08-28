One of the encounters Jesus had as he traveled with his disciples is often referred to as the story of “The Woman at the Well”. At that time, the religious teachers and leaders of his day were filled with a self-righteousness which came from the delusion they were superior in keeping God’s laws and the extra requirements that had been added. One law they were especially passionate about keeping was God’s command not to marry outside of the Jewish people. But many did so anyway, creating a whole people group of those who had disobeyed called Samaritan’s with their own geographic region. A religious Jew in good standing with God and their leaders would be considered defiled and unclean for having anything to do with such a Samaritan. They would even become polluted if they so much as journeyed through the region of Samaria, so they would take exhaustive detours to remain pure and still get to their destinations.
Jesus took very intentional steps all through his life and disciple-making journey to break through these many man-made and self-made barriers to get at the core issues in people’s lives. As he deliberately traveled into Samaria intentionally violating the cultural boundaries of the day, he came to Jacob’s well just outside the city of Sychar. He sent his disciples into the city to purchase provisions but in his weariness stayed behind at the well. The well was deserted at that time of the day, but a Samaritan woman approached to draw water. In John’s account in chapter 4, verses 7, 9 Jesus violated more man-made and self-made barriers that kept people dealing with their core issues. We read: …Jesus said to her, “Will you give me a drink?” The Samaritan woman said to him, “You are a Jew and I am a Samaritan woman. How can you ask me for a drink? For Jews do not associate with Samaritan’s.” An extensive conversation followed as Jesus directly but gently and lovingly drilled down to the core issue in her life and each of our lives.
