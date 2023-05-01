Back when I served in the U.S. Navy, more than a half century ago during the Vietnam War, classified information was shared on a need-to-know basis.

That was not strictly true because of the mechanics of security processes at the time. When I was in charge of my ship’s communications division, messages came in over encoded radio, and then were printed out. The sailor who took the message out of the printer saw whether the information was classified, to whom it was addressed, and made sure it got to the addressee. Some messages went to the admiral we carried, and some to the ship’s captain, but the sailor and I saw the text of those messages as well.

