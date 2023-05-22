As a sergeant with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, I often hear the question, “Is Waconia a safe place to live?” And my answer is yes. We are lucky to live in a community where violent crime is rare. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have our share of criminal activity.

In fact, thefts and burglaries make up the largest portion of criminal calls we receive at the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. It is important to note that theft, burglary, and robbery are all different crimes. Theft is when someone takes something that doesn’t belong to them, while burglary is when someone enters a building with the intent to commit a crime. Robbery, on the other hand, is when someone takes something from someone else using force or the threat of force. Thankfully robberies are rare in Carver County.

