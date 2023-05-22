As a sergeant with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, I often hear the question, “Is Waconia a safe place to live?” And my answer is yes. We are lucky to live in a community where violent crime is rare. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have our share of criminal activity.
In fact, thefts and burglaries make up the largest portion of criminal calls we receive at the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. It is important to note that theft, burglary, and robbery are all different crimes. Theft is when someone takes something that doesn’t belong to them, while burglary is when someone enters a building with the intent to commit a crime. Robbery, on the other hand, is when someone takes something from someone else using force or the threat of force. Thankfully robberies are rare in Carver County.
In Waconia and the surrounding communities, thefts and burglaries are commonly reported. We have had an average of 60-70 here in recent years with a high of 103 in 2021.
These crimes can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. They can happen in broad daylight or in the middle of the night. The perpetrators can be strangers, acquaintances, or even family members.
Residential thefts and burglaries are the most common, but we also see business thefts. Business theft can take many forms, including employee theft, shoplifting, and theft of intellectual property. Unfortunately, the impact of business theft goes beyond just the business owner. It can also impact consumers through higher prices or decreased product quality.
At the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, we take these crimes seriously. We work hard to prevent them from happening and to catch the perpetrators when they do. Unfortunately, these crimes can be difficult to solve, making it essential for individuals to be proactive in preventing them. We have created a presentation on theft and burglary prevention that we would be happy to give to any business or community group. This presentation covers a variety of topics, including home and business security, personal safety, and reporting suspicious activity.
It’s important to remember that while Waconia and the surrounding communities are safe, crime can and does happen. Taking proactive measures to prevent theft and burglary is crucial in reducing the risk of falling victim to these crimes. Examples of such measures include keeping doors and windows locked, installing security cameras and alarms, keeping valuables out of sight, and investing in adequate lighting. We also encourage everyone to stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity to the authorities, and take advantage of the resources available such as neighborhood watch programs.
In conclusion, reducing instances of thefts and burglaries starts with all of us working together to eliminate the opportunities for these crimes to occur. By taking preventative measures, staying vigilant, and reporting suspicious activity, we can decrease the risk of becoming a victim. We are all in this together, and it’s up to each of us to prioritize the safety and security of our community.
Sgt. Tyler Stahn serves with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office
