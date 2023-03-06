The Prodigal son is a parable told by Jesus about a young man who takes his inheritance money and spends it on wild living. He ends up so broke and so ashamed of what he has done that he eats the food of the pigs he was tending (Luke 15:11-32). There is no doubt that he felt the full weight of shame. It’s hard to admit when we have screwed up. We don’t want to swallow our pride. We would rather suffer than surface. Eventually this young man did return home to his father who poured out his love on him. The story is a great analogy of God the Father forgiving us for our mistakes and not shaming us for them.

Shame always spanks us where we are most vulnerable. Feeling shameful keeps one from confidently approaching God’s throne and having a close personal relationship with Him. The Bible repeatedly clarifies that Jesus died on the cross for all of your sins, not just the little ones. He loves you with all your baggage, bumps, and bruises. He loves you in spite of what you have done, thought, and left undone. He wants you to find hope, healing, and your future in His will. That is the power of the cross. That is the power of God manifested in your life, breaking through the shame, and instilling freedom and grace.

