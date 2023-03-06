The Prodigal son is a parable told by Jesus about a young man who takes his inheritance money and spends it on wild living. He ends up so broke and so ashamed of what he has done that he eats the food of the pigs he was tending (Luke 15:11-32). There is no doubt that he felt the full weight of shame. It’s hard to admit when we have screwed up. We don’t want to swallow our pride. We would rather suffer than surface. Eventually this young man did return home to his father who poured out his love on him. The story is a great analogy of God the Father forgiving us for our mistakes and not shaming us for them.
Shame always spanks us where we are most vulnerable. Feeling shameful keeps one from confidently approaching God’s throne and having a close personal relationship with Him. The Bible repeatedly clarifies that Jesus died on the cross for all of your sins, not just the little ones. He loves you with all your baggage, bumps, and bruises. He loves you in spite of what you have done, thought, and left undone. He wants you to find hope, healing, and your future in His will. That is the power of the cross. That is the power of God manifested in your life, breaking through the shame, and instilling freedom and grace.
Your past doesn’t determine your future because you are not who you were. Shame ties you to an event that you desperately want to cover, but the reality is the more you cover it, the less you will heal. Leave your shame at the cross and receive the freedom Jesus has for you.
“Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, 2 because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death.” Romans 8:1-2
The beauty of knowing God is that He can and does heal our deep wounds. We are not condemned by Jesus nor should we be by anyone else or even ourselves. Matthew Brady is considered by many to be the father of photojournalism. He assembled a team of photographers to document the Civil War. In those days, pictures were developed on a glass plate negative which was used to make the prints.
He and his associates traveled throughout the eastern part of the country and photographed many of the battlefields, towns, and people touched by the war. He photographed prominent people like Ulysses S. Grant, George Custer, Stonewall Jackson, and Robert E. Lee. Over the course of the war they took over 12,000 pictures and put them on display. Many of the pictures revealed the true brutality of the war showcasing death. But over time people became sick of seeing all the horrors of war and stopped coming to his studios and buying his prints.
At war’s end, deeply in debt, Brady was forced to sell most of the glass plate negatives for pennies to starving farmers. They didn’t buy the glass plate negatives for the picture, they bought it for the glass. They recycled these plates of glass to build greenhouses to grow food that provided sustenance against the deprivations of the post-war South. When the glass plates were first installed, the pictures of death were clearly reflected on the plans and floors of the greenhouses. But as the years went by, the sun’s rays burned the imagery from the glass and they became transparent. Pictures of the dark past were erased by the light.
Let the Son of God shine on the situation that you feel ashamed of. Christ can bring healing and hope if you let him. Expose your shame to Christ then let his light shine through you. Claim God’s promise to remove the shame from your life.
Reverend John Braland leads the congregation at Waconia’s Freshwater Church.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.