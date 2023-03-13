“Blue Monday” is a title that was first coined in 2004 by Cliff Arnall, a psychologist and motivational speaker. Cliff had been approached by a travel agency to come up with a formula to determine the year’s most depressing day and for a number of reasons he chose the third Monday in January. Is it actually the saddest day of the year? No, but it sure brought about a burst of vacation bookings from people looking to alleviate some of the Blue Monday misery in their lives.
Here it is March, our clocks will spring forward an hour next Sunday and we should be experiencing some hope-filled relief from our Blue Monday’s…but another 6” of snow just blanketed our lives and it’s still mighty cold. Will spring really come? How long will I have to wonder if that ice dam on my roof is going to create a mess? And how is it with you? How’s your mental and emotional well-being after a long, cold winter with seemingly endless mountains of snow?
To be sure, the cycle of seasons is dependable, because God made them that way. Spring will surely arrive. But in the normal human moments when I find myself in a blue funk and I can’t find my way clear to head to Florida for a week, I’ve learned to turn to the Bible to re-balance my well-being. Jesus himself said God’s Word is truth, so I look for His truth in its many pages, to strengthen my winter-weary soul. Let me share a few of those to encourage you just a bit.
“I allow God’s light to permeate my soul when days are dark and dreary:
“Restore us, O Lord God of hosts; let your face shine, that we may be saved.” -Psalm 80:19
“The unfolding of your words gives light; it imparts understanding to the simple.” -Psalm 119:130
“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness—on them light has shined.” -Isaiah 9:2
“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.” -John 1:5
“I welcome God’s words of comfort from the God of all comfort:
“Be still, and know that I am God!” -Psalm 46:10
“Let your steadfast love become my comfort.” -Psalm 119:76
“The grass withers, the flower fades; but the word of our God will stand forever.” -Isaiah 40:8
“Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth; break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted his people, and will have compassion on his suffering ones.” -Isaiah 49:13
“I renew my hope in God, the source of all hope:
“For God alone my soul waits in silence, for my hope is from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my deliverance and my honor; my mighty rock, my refuge is in God. Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us.” -Psalm 62:5-8
“But those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” -Isaiah 40:31
“Hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us.” -Romans 5:5
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” -Romans 15:13
“I ask God in prayer to ignite my heart and warm my soul:
“I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds. I will be glad and exult in you; I will sing praise to your name, O Most High.” -Psalm 9:1-2
“Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” -Psalm 37:4
“A new heart I will give you, and a new spirit I will put within you.” -Ezekiel 36:26
“Were not our hearts burning within us while he was talking to us on the road, while he was opening the scriptures to us?” -Luke 24:32
May any “Blue Monday” symptoms you’re experiencing on the day you read this, be transformed into glorious blue skies as God’s light and truth wash over your heart and mind in this moment!
Randy Burg leads the congregation at Waconia’s Parkside Church.
