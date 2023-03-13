“Blue Monday” is a title that was first coined in 2004 by Cliff Arnall, a psychologist and motivational speaker. Cliff had been approached by a travel agency to come up with a formula to determine the year’s most depressing day and for a number of reasons he chose the third Monday in January. Is it actually the saddest day of the year? No, but it sure brought about a burst of vacation bookings from people looking to alleviate some of the Blue Monday misery in their lives.

Here it is March, our clocks will spring forward an hour next Sunday and we should be experiencing some hope-filled relief from our Blue Monday’s…but another 6” of snow just blanketed our lives and it’s still mighty cold. Will spring really come? How long will I have to wonder if that ice dam on my roof is going to create a mess? And how is it with you? How’s your mental and emotional well-being after a long, cold winter with seemingly endless mountains of snow?

Load comments