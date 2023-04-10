The Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Walz have decided that all children should have access to free meals in our public schools. This is without regard to their ability to pay.

I would agree that no child should miss any meals. However, the suggestion that the only way to do this is to make the meals free to all students, brings a reflection that does not shine well on a DFL party that has had at least partial control of state government continually since 1970.

