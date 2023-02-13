I was visiting with friends and noticed a quote painted on their kitchen wall: “Be where your feet are.” When I’m in my kitchen, I’m busily thinking about what we ate last night, what we are doing tomorrow, and what we’ll eat tonight… and do I have the supplies to cook what I’m planning for tonight? In a few brief moments, I have journeyed to the past to the future to come up with a plan for supper tonight. Which is mostly reasonable. But I have also been greeting the dog, looking at the mail on the counter, and watching the computer screen scrolling through pictures of Christmas. My thoughts, feelings, actions are all frantically shifting and sliding together.

When I read, “Be where your feet are.” it made me stop and take a deep breath. What a great daily reminder of the power of mindfulness. Often our minds leap to the future with its worries and anxiety or jump back into the past with its resentments and regrets. This scattered leaping around wastes energy, causes reactions that are not helpful in this moment, and tangles our thoughts and feelings.

