I was visiting with friends and noticed a quote painted on their kitchen wall: “Be where your feet are.” When I’m in my kitchen, I’m busily thinking about what we ate last night, what we are doing tomorrow, and what we’ll eat tonight… and do I have the supplies to cook what I’m planning for tonight? In a few brief moments, I have journeyed to the past to the future to come up with a plan for supper tonight. Which is mostly reasonable. But I have also been greeting the dog, looking at the mail on the counter, and watching the computer screen scrolling through pictures of Christmas. My thoughts, feelings, actions are all frantically shifting and sliding together.
When I read, “Be where your feet are.” it made me stop and take a deep breath. What a great daily reminder of the power of mindfulness. Often our minds leap to the future with its worries and anxiety or jump back into the past with its resentments and regrets. This scattered leaping around wastes energy, causes reactions that are not helpful in this moment, and tangles our thoughts and feelings.
Practicing mindfulness has demonstrated great health benefits including lower blood pressure, lower stress levels, and less anxiety. This simple statement, “Be where your feet are” - takes intentional practice. And, anyone of any age can harness the power of being present to the moment.
First, calm your brain to stay in the present moment by taking slow deep breaths, counting your breaths, praying, or walking in nature. These are simple ways to train your brain to stay with your feet. You can practice these exercises over and over throughout the day. You can pray anytime, in any place, for anyone. You can slow and deepen your breathing as you walk, sit, and drive. You can step outside at lunch or break time and take some slow deep breaths.
Now, attend to what is happening in this moment – what can you see, hear, smell, taste, feel? This grounding exercise anchors us in the present, in the moment. It takes practice because our brains are rapidly leaping here and there. You can also focus your attention on a picture, a scene outside the window, an object – even a pencil. When you find your brain daydreaming or wandering around, simply take a slow deep breath and focus again.
There is a quote in the gospel of Matthew that says, “Don’t worry about tomorrow, because today has enough worries of its own.” This quote sums up my brain’s draining habit/rut of leaping ahead and jumping into the past. Being mindful is way of harnessing all your energy for the current situation.
The Our Father/Lord’s Prayer mentions “Give us this day our daily bread.” This also challenges us to focus on this day and what provisions are available for your day. Mindfulness means fewer regrets, resentments, and anxiety because you are fully present to the moment. Give it try this week - “Be where your feet are.”
