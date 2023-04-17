Happy Easter! Our focus at Easter is on the resurrection of Jesus. His resurrection is what sets the Christian faith apart from every other religion or ideology.

Things were not as the women expected when they went to the tomb to care for the body of Jesus. They were coming with spices used to care for a dead body. They must have been feeling sadness, grief, and loss. Luke 24:1-2 - But on the first day of the week, at early dawn, they went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb,

