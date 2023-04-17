Happy Easter! Our focus at Easter is on the resurrection of Jesus. His resurrection is what sets the Christian faith apart from every other religion or ideology.
Things were not as the women expected when they went to the tomb to care for the body of Jesus. They were coming with spices used to care for a dead body. They must have been feeling sadness, grief, and loss. Luke 24:1-2 - But on the first day of the week, at early dawn, they went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb,
We see that they find that the stone was rolled away. They must have been filled with feelings of confusion and concern. Maybe asking - what’s going on? Luke 24:3-5 - but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel. And as they were frightened and bowed their faces to the ground, the men said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead?
They enter the tomb to check out what is going on and they discover that the body of Jesus is gone. Now they may have a mixture of feelings like fear and maybe some hope. This is not what they expected to find.
Perplexed is a wonderful word to describe these women at this moment. Imagine what it must have been like for them to have two angels now standing before them. This is not an everyday experience. It is understandable that they were frightened but they are also aware enough to be reverent.
They are then asked a very significant question – Why do you seek the living among the dead? What a powerful question! Too often, we can spend our time looking in the wrong places for the true source that will give us life and hope and joy and peace and love.
Easter Sunday is the day when so much of the world looks back on the empty tomb and is reminded that Jesus is a risen Savior. Jesus is alive and you will not find him among the dead.
As Christians, a living Jesus changes everything! Everything Jesus taught and modeled is true because of His resurrection. Then the women hear these incredible words…Luke 24:6-8 - He is not here, but has risen. Remember how he told you, while he was still in Galilee, 7 that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third day rise.” 8 And they remembered his words,
They hear world altering news that Jesus is not in the tomb because he has risen. He is alive.
We need to remember the truth of Jesus in times that are perplexing. This is a significant principle for us to hold onto as we face confusing times. When things are not as we expected. When we are perplexed about our circumstances. Hold onto the truth about Jesus.
The truth about Jesus helped the women adjust their focus. The truth about Jesus will help us keep our focus on the right things. When circumstances are perplexing, we need to look back on the truth about Jesus. It can be easy to forget Jesus or lose focus of the truth when circumstances are tough.
We need to remember the truth about Jesus. Jesus is our source of lasting hope. Jesus is our source of genuine peace. Jesus is our source of ultimate joy. Jesus is our source of real love. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.
The truth about Jesus helps us regain our focus when circumstances leave us perplexed. If you are a Christian, you can celebrate this truth every day!
Jesus came on a spiritual rescue mission and invites you to believe and receive him as your savior. He can help us navigate times that are confusing and perplexing. Jesus gave to save and wants to be your king.
Pastor Jon Tolly leads the congregation at Oakwood Community Church.
