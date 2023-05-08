With spring finally on our doorstep, the advent of planting season is upon us. Soon we’ll see all forms of farm implements in the fields, preparing the soil to receive the seeds that will feed a hungry world. The conditions for an excellent harvest are an interesting combination that must be in a particular balance, all designed by the living God. In the days of the Apostle Paul, the sowing of seed was not the precision operation it is today, seed was simply scattered by hand. In our day, the planter pulled behind a tractor determines by its settings the spacing of seeds, the depth of the seed planted and so on. In Paul’s day, the farmer was that precise or imprecise instrument in scattering the seed.
In Paul’s writing in 2 Corinthians 9:6 he clarified a principle of sowing and reaping that was well known to everyone in their day, but not so much in our day. “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.” The human instrument that scattered the seed was the key to whether there would be a bountiful harvest or a scarce harvest. God generously provides an abundance of seed of every type, so sowing sparingly or generously is in the hands of the farmer.
In seasons of scarcity, we’re often filled with anxiety, wondering if we’ll have enough food, clothing, shelter, and on and on. Our loving God set the standard for sowing generously in creation, but far more in the sowing of his only son, the Lord Jesus. Romans 8:31-32 tells us, “…if God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things?” God the “farmer” was the instrument that had a choice in loving us and providing for our needs. He could sow sparingly and withhold his Son, or He could sow generously giving us what our greatest need was, forgiveness of our sin through His Son’s death and resurrection. It’s a gift he provided, that we must receive, believing by faith his Son will generously give us life in abundance.
There is no greater love than this, that God loved us and generously poured out his love for us in sowing into our world, his Son the Lord Jesus. The Son in turn, loved us and generously laid his life down on the cross, paying the penalty for our sin. So what do you think about God’s sowing? Did he sow sparingly, or generously? Did Jesus spare his own life, or generously sow it for you and me? What you believe and decide is everything! My prayer is that you will choose wisely and respond with great joy to the sowing of God the Father, and God the Son on your behalf, and say “Yes” to Jesus and his love!
Randy Burg leads the congregation at ParkSide Church in Waconia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.