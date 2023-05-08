With spring finally on our doorstep, the advent of planting season is upon us. Soon we’ll see all forms of farm implements in the fields, preparing the soil to receive the seeds that will feed a hungry world. The conditions for an excellent harvest are an interesting combination that must be in a particular balance, all designed by the living God. In the days of the Apostle Paul, the sowing of seed was not the precision operation it is today, seed was simply scattered by hand. In our day, the planter pulled behind a tractor determines by its settings the spacing of seeds, the depth of the seed planted and so on. In Paul’s day, the farmer was that precise or imprecise instrument in scattering the seed.

In Paul’s writing in 2 Corinthians 9:6 he clarified a principle of sowing and reaping that was well known to everyone in their day, but not so much in our day. “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.” The human instrument that scattered the seed was the key to whether there would be a bountiful harvest or a scarce harvest. God generously provides an abundance of seed of every type, so sowing sparingly or generously is in the hands of the farmer.

