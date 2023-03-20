One of the best-known verses in scripture is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.”

Immediately after this verse, Jesus’ next move is to go through Samaria on his way elsewhere. Though Samaria is geographically between Judea and Galilee, Jews would not have gone that way. Instead, the Jews went the long way around to avoid Samaria and the Samaritans.

