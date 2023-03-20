One of the best-known verses in scripture is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.”
Immediately after this verse, Jesus’ next move is to go through Samaria on his way elsewhere. Though Samaria is geographically between Judea and Galilee, Jews would not have gone that way. Instead, the Jews went the long way around to avoid Samaria and the Samaritans.
The Jews and Samaritans have a long and complicated history. The abridged version, is that the Samaritans understood themselves as descendants of the Northern Kingdom of Israel, which split from the Southern Kingdom of Judah, when the United Monarchy of Kings David and Solomon fell. Their place of worship was Mount Gerizim over against the Temple in Jerusalem. Violence had erupted multiple times. The relationship was hostile and tense.
As Rev. Dr. Karoline Lewis, a preeminent Johannine scholar, points out, “Samaria would be the last place, not the first, expected for Jesus to go to show God’s love for the world. Jesus has to go to Samaria, not geographically, but theologically, because God so loved the world and Samaritans are a part of that world that God loves.”
Jesus goes through Samaria and encounters the woman at the well. The Samaritan woman is at the well at noon, the lightest and brightest part of the day. Some have interpreted her presence at the well at noon to indicate her sinful, ostracized status in society. However, in the gospel according to John, sin has nothing to do with past actions or present indiscretions. Sin is synonymous for lacking relationship with God. As Dr. Lewis says, “The reference to the time of day points to the theological theme of darkness, with darkness representing the realm of unbelief and light, the realm of belief.”
The conversation that ensues between Jesus and the Samaritan woman, covers a lot of ground. Jesus asks for water – she points out Jesus’ impropriety in that ask. Jesus says, if you knew the gift of God and who I am, you would ask me for living water. Her response is deadpan – you have no bucket and the well is deep.
Jesus responds, “those who drink this water will be thirsty again, those who drink the water I give will never be thirsty, and what’s more the water I give will become in them a spring of water gushing up to eternal life.” The Samaritan woman says, “I’ll take some of that.”
The Samaritan woman is a theologian. She pushes their conversation to the heart of the issue between Jews and Samaritans. Where is proper worship – is it on this mountain, Mount Gerizim, or in Jerusalem?
Jesus says, “You will worship the Father neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem…true worshipers will worship in Spirit and truth.” The Samaritan woman says, “I know that Messiah is coming.” And Jesus responds, “I am…the one who is speaking to you.”
The disciples return and this woman leaves her water jug behind to tell everyone in the city – she proclaims the gospel, and invites them to “come and see.” This Samaritan woman becomes the Apostle to the Samaritans.
Right after Jesus says, “God so loved the world,” Jesus’ very next encounter with the woman at the well confirms that God’s love is for those outside of the religious center. Jesus is the embodiment of God’s love given for the whole world – and that love went straight into “enemy” territory. In her encounter with Jesus, the Samaritan woman moves from skeptic to theologian to apostle.
For God so loved the world, the Word became flesh and went to Samaria. Because they, like us, and every people in every place, are a part of the world God loves. How are Christians embodying this love for the world? How are we following Jesus’ example of love?
Katie Escalante is associate pastor at Waconia’s Faith Lutheran Church.
