Here are a few observations from the second half of 2022, made in the Carver County area by local naturalist, author and educator Jim Gilbert who has kept a nature notebook for over 50 years. These events can be used to anticipate upcoming happenings and compare 2023 with a year ago. Events from the first part of 2022 were published in last week’s edition.
July 2022
1 - Native basswood trees began blooming. The harvest of the second crop of alfalfa gets started.
3 - Common elderberry shrubs at bloom peak. Fireflies numerous this evening by 9:15 along the Dakota Rail Trail near north side of Lake Waconia.
4 - Many fields of corn 4 to 5 feet tall, and many other fields have corn up 2 to 3 feet. First ripe native blackcap raspberries.
8 - Tawny daylilies at bloom peak. Lawns look green again thanks to July 4 - 8 rains.
11 - Showy blooming prairie plants include wild bergamot, leadplant, purple coneflower, and both white and purple prairie clovers.
15 - First field corn tasseling and silking in Carver, Chaska and Waconia area fields. Annual sunflowers beginning to bloom along highways; flowers facing east.
17 - Something many of us look forward to each mid-July - the first locally grown sweet corn was available today.
19 - Our 13th day this year with a temperature of 90 degrees or above. Common milkweed still blooming and we see the first small pods, and first milkweed longhorn beetles.
20 - Gardens of daylilies, like at the U of MN Landscape Arboretum, are at bloom peak. Cosmos, zinnias, marigolds, and alyssum are some of the colorful blooming annuals.
24 - First Canada geese flying after molting flight feathers in June. Big crop of butternuts and black walnuts hanging on the trees; full-size and still green. Lake Waconia water temperature is 77 degrees.
25 - First of year snowy tree crickets began calling this evening; an enchanting summer sound.
28 - Finally, no deer flies bothering us. The second generation of eastern tiger swallowtail butterflies now on the wing.
31 - Northern cardinals continue singing. Wild cucumber first blooming. Garden perennials such as black-eyed Susan, Russian sage, and phlox are blooming nicely.
August 2022
1 - Mantet and Oriole, two early season apples are now ripe. Giant swallowtail butterflies on the wing.
2 - Swamp milkweed is blooming in wet ditches. Warmest day of the month with high of 95 degrees.
5 - Both common and great ragweeds first shedding pollen into the air. Gardeners pick lots of cucumbers and ripe tomatoes. Indian grass and big bluestem, two important prairie grasses, began blooming.
7 - Showy blooming plants in wetlands include blue vervain, purple loosestrife, boneset, and Joe-Pye weed.
10 - Combining of spring wheat has begun. First ripe fall raspberries.
11 - Water temperature of Lake Waconia is 78 degrees. Our lawns are greener, thanks to the 2 inches plus rain on Aug. 6 into the 7th.
14 - Canada goldenrod first blooming. Goldenrods have sticky, heavy pollen carried by pollinators, not the wind, so do not cause symptoms of hay fever.
17 - Spotted touch-me-not blooming nicely. Wild cucumber vines at bloom peak.m
20 - We have received just enough rain and at the right time so soybean and corn fields look good.
22 - European mountain ash trees have big clusters of bright orange fruit. Bur oak acorns now falling.
24 - First Zestar apples ripe. SweeTango, State Fair, First Kill, and Beacon apples continue to be picked. More then 100 apple varieties are grown in Minnesota; each has its own special flavor and texture.
26 - New England aster begins blooming. Canada goldenrod is blooming in numerous colonies and is very showy.
29 - Newly hatched snapping turtles head for ponds or lakes.
30 - Ruby-throated hummingbirds visit hosta and other garden flowers. Eastern chipmunks are heard “chipping and munking.”
31 - Autumn Joy sedum began blooming, and honey bees and bumble bees first arrived. Today marks the end of meteorological summer, the 92 warmest days of the year.
September 2022
1 - In spite of drought, corn and soybean fields look good. Ripe wild grapes make a good snack.
3 - Peak time for monarch butterfly migration. White snakeroot and zigzag goldenrod are blooming nicely on forest edges.
5 - Joe-Pye weed, flat-topped white aster and purple-stemmed aster have showy flowers in wetlands. Giant puffballs the size of volleyballs and larger are now being found.
8 - Wild asters blooming now include heath, panicled, arrow-leaved, smooth, and New England.
12 - Staghorn sumac shrubs display noticeable red foliage.
13 - Farmers are cutting fourth crop of alfalfa.
14 - First corn chopping to make silage. Many soybean fields displaying golden-yellow foliage and some have dropped big quantities of leaves.
17 - Dahlias, and both shrub and garden roses continue to bloom nicely. Mexican sunflower and zinnia flowers attract migrating monarch butterflies.
20 - White-lined sphinx moths visit garden flowers in daylight. The high temperature today in Waconia was 91 degrees, and a record high of 92 degrees was recorded at MSP Airport. Common milkweed pods first opened to shed brown seeds on silver-white carriers.
21 - Ohio buckeye capsules opening with the big shiny seeds first falling. Migrating flocks of blue jays are heading south. Active bald-faced hornet nests up in trees look like gray footballs in size.
25 - Leaves are showing fall colors. Some reds and burnt oranges are seen on sugar maples, and golden-yellows on green ashes and eastern cottonwoods.
26 - American bittersweet fruit now displays orange and crimson.
28 - First ice on birdbath water. First frost. White frost was seen on rooftops, windshields, and lower lawn spots. Coleus plants, in gardens, were touched.
29 - Ripe apple being picked include Keepsake, Fireside, Sweet 16, and Honeycrisp.
30 - Huge soybean field near west side of Lake Waconia was combined today. Less than half-inch (.46) of rain was the total received this month along the northwest side of Lake Waconia.
October 2022
1 - Some beautiful burnt-orange and red fall color patches are seen on native sugar maples in the open.
3 - Fall-bearing garden raspberry canes producing much ripe fruit.
7 - Overall fall color peak day, considering the many trees, shrubs and vines providing this autumn foliage show.
10 - Late migrating monarch butterfly stopped to drink nectar from zinnia flowers.
11 - High temperature of 81 degrees in Waconia. Many snowy tree crickets calling tonight.
13 - Native sugar maples continue to display reds, burnt-oranges and golden-yellows. Big flocks of blackbirds in long “rivers of life” are seen heading south.
14 - First snowfall (just .1 inch).
18 - The 174 days growing season ended this morning with a hard freeze. The low temperature of 19 degrees F. killed most farm and garden plants, and many leaves on deciduous trees.
21 - Migrating dark-eyed juncos and white-throated sparrows are numerous at some feeding stations. Combining of corn continues. Tamarack trees displaying beautiful smoky-gold foliage. Red oak leaves showing nice reds and rich browns.
23 - High temperature today was a warm 78 degrees. Quaking aspens display golden-yellow leaves. The big shrub called common witch-hazel is in bloom. The flowers are small, with ribbonlike yellow petals.
27 - As a result of the drought, local lakes, such as Lake Minnetonka, have water levels down about 20 inches below normal.
31 - High temperature of 65 degrees, sunny with light winds, but very dry. We need soaking rains! On the northwest side of Lake Waconia the total precipitation for the month of October was only .30 inch.
November 2022
1 - High temperature today was 71 degrees; the normal high is 49 degrees. Perfect afternoon to wash outside windows or to put up holiday lights.
2 - The temperature officially hit 76 degrees in the Twin Cities for a new record high. The old record was 72 degrees set in 1978. The 75 degree temp. high in Waconia and 25 mph south winds brought out the kite boarders and sail boarders on Lake Waconia. Green leaves still cling to common buckthorn twigs. Last snowy tree crickets of the year heard calling tonight.
3 - Lightning and thunder, and much needed .38-inch rain. Many weeping willows displaying golden-yellow leaves.
7 - Still over 100 American coots near west shore of Lake Waconia.
10 - Last day for picking late season apples such as Red Haralson and Fireside.
15 - Tundra swan flocks migrating over Waconia in big Vs are coming from nesting areas mainly north of the Arctic Circle. About 3 inches of snow covers our landscape.
18 - First fresh-cut Christmas trees on retail lots. Freeze-up date for Goose Lake. Freeze-up or over is when at least 90 percent of a lake or pond is ice covered and stays covered.
19 - Swede Lake froze over today.
20 - Freeze-up for Reitz Lake, Stone Lake, Lake Virginia and Steiger Lake.
23 - Just traces and patches of snow left. First skaters on ponds and lakes. It takes at least 4 inches of new solid ice in contact with stationary water for safe walking on, skating and ice fishing.
26 - High of 53 degrees brought out boxelder bugs, crawling and sunning on the southwest side of our house.
29 - The six-inch snowfall today was the biggest this month by 4 inches. Our feeding station was a busy place during snowfall this morning and afternoon. Dark-eyed juncos, American tree sparrows, northern cardinals, gray squirrels, and more came.
30 - Lake Waconia still about one-third ice-free.
December 2022
4 - Freeze-up date for Lake Waconia.
7 - We experienced a full moon and clear sky tonight. Moon’s light created dark tree shadows.
8 - Freeze-up date for Lake Minnetonka.
15 - Snowy day. Six inches of wet snow produced beautiful snow-covered evergreens.
20 - Small flocks of trumpeter swans were observed flying around and trumpeting. These are locals looking for open water and food.
21 - Another snowy day. Six inches of new snow brought snow cover to 13 inches. Schools in Waconia closed.
22 - Low of -13 degrees with windchill at -35 degrees.
25 - Felt and looked like Christmas for those of us who grew up in Minnesota. Today we experienced west winds, a low of -5 degrees, a -20 windchill, and 1.5 inches of new snow for a total of a 13-inch snow cover.
28 - High temperature of 37 degrees. First thaw since Dec. 15.
29 - Lake Waconia ice thickness averages 11.5 to 12 inches, and that includes 2.5 to 3 inches of frozen slush. Sunfish and northerns are biting.
31 - Beautiful white frost covers tree and shrub branches and other outdoor objects this morning. Ten inches of snow cover now after 19.7 inches total snowfall for the month. 1.9 inches of precipitation, including rain and melted snow was the total for all of December along the northwest side of Lake Waconia. rain for the entire month of June fell on the northwest side of Lake Waconia.
