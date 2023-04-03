In order to heal a polarized world, it is important to be able to speak to one another. I find the story of Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well a good place to consider how that might be done. (John, 4:3-42). While the reading has many themes, such as baptism, Jesus as the gift of living water, worshiping in Spirit and Truth, discipleship, evangelizing, and more, it also provides a model for speaking with people of different backgrounds and understandings.

Jesus and the Samaritan woman represent entirely different world views. Samaritans were people from and area between Galilee and Judah. They were descendants of people transplanted there by the Assyrians who intermarried with some people left there while others were exiled and scattered resulting in “the ten lost tribes.” They inherited an already adulterated form of Judaism which for political reasons in the divided kingdom worshiped on Mt Gerizim rather than Mt. Zion, allowed more idolatry, and were generally suspicious of the kingdom of Judah to the south which continued David’ line. Both groups followed the law of Moses, but with different interpretations of purity laws which led to their segregation. Over the years the separation became greater which Samaritans tried to waylay the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem after the Babylonia Exile. A few centuries later the Samaritans joined the enemy of the Jews in war, and in the middle of the second century BC Jewish soldiers burned the temple in Samaria.

