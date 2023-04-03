In order to heal a polarized world, it is important to be able to speak to one another. I find the story of Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well a good place to consider how that might be done. (John, 4:3-42). While the reading has many themes, such as baptism, Jesus as the gift of living water, worshiping in Spirit and Truth, discipleship, evangelizing, and more, it also provides a model for speaking with people of different backgrounds and understandings.
Jesus and the Samaritan woman represent entirely different world views. Samaritans were people from and area between Galilee and Judah. They were descendants of people transplanted there by the Assyrians who intermarried with some people left there while others were exiled and scattered resulting in “the ten lost tribes.” They inherited an already adulterated form of Judaism which for political reasons in the divided kingdom worshiped on Mt Gerizim rather than Mt. Zion, allowed more idolatry, and were generally suspicious of the kingdom of Judah to the south which continued David’ line. Both groups followed the law of Moses, but with different interpretations of purity laws which led to their segregation. Over the years the separation became greater which Samaritans tried to waylay the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem after the Babylonia Exile. A few centuries later the Samaritans joined the enemy of the Jews in war, and in the middle of the second century BC Jewish soldiers burned the temple in Samaria.
This story reminds the reader of the fraught relationship between their respective cultures, “For Jews use nothing in common with Samaritans” (Jn 4:9 The separation between Samaria and Judea is geographical as much as it is cultural. Jewish believers hold Mt. Zion in Jerusalem to be the only true site of worship. Samaritans, by contrast, revere Mt. Gerizim, a site to the north of Jerusalem and very close to Sychar.. They are from different areas, of different genders, of different world views, different religions.
As the conversation begins, all the woman sees in Jesus is that he is a Jew. The next time she addresses him, it is as “Sir”, v. 11. Then, in some translations, as “Lord” in v. 15. The conversation becomes more intimate when they begin to talk about her husband, or string of husbands. Then she refers to him as prophet (v.19). Finally, as Messiah and Christ (v. 25 and 29). By listening to each other and not escalating the rhetoric, Jesus converts her and we see this intimate exchange of ideas. Jesus doesn’t condemn her for her life and ideas, just tries to lead her to something better. This gentle encounter between a Jewish man and a Samaritan woman will become the spark that leads to a meaningful transformation. And the woman eventually does drink of the living water that refreshes her forever.
The polarization we experience in our world today is exhausting. It is exhausting because it seems hopeless and progressively gets worse. We get more and more entrenched. In our state and many others either the left or right holds sway and cuts others out of decisions. Few arguments today find anyone willing to discuss ideas or interpretations. It isn’t only political it is religious and apparent in other aspects of our lives. As Sam Sawyer discussed in a recent article, “The Poison of Polarization” (America, April 2023, p. 18-25) polarization makes attempts to live together with those whose needs and ideas overlap but are not fully agree, break down and turn into fear and scapegoating instead. Everything is seen as a constant threat, and that is exhausting. When we combine that with secularism, where religious belief has come to be understood as one contested option among others, we have to take on the burden of opting to believe at all. It becomes an almost unbearable load to carry alone. “Fundamental commitments cry out for shared responsibility; we need help with these burdens.” (Sawyer, p. 21). His solution is that we need to be in communion with each other. We cannot simply be churches that close out others’ ideas, nor can we be perfectly at home with pluralism. Harmony happens when different notes work together. That is what the Holy Spirit does.
Let’s work to listen – a good Lenten task – to understand each other, heal each other, and lead all of us to the water of Christ.
Fr. Stan Mader leads the congregation at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia.
