February is National Library Lovers Month. And there is coincidental timing that the Carver County Library is pleased to announce changes in check out policies and practices for your convenience. The changes that have recently been implemented that we think you will love include:
• Automatic renewals. Library items will be automatically renewed three days prior to the due date unless the item has holds, if the item has reached the renewal limit of four, or if it an item type that does not allow renewals such as Lucky Day books, kits, and interlibrary loans.
• Library users can now be notified of holds and overdue materials via SMS text messaging. Sign up for this feature at any branch library or at www.carverlib.org/services/renew-a-library-card Then add 1-877-593-1995 to your phone contacts as our SMS messages will be delivered by that number.
• The checkout period on DVDs and Hotspots has increased from one week to two weeks.
The time is winding-down for participation in Winter Reads for adults (18+) that continues through Feb. 28. Register online at www.carverlib.org or at any branch of the Carver County Library. Book review forms are online or can be picked up and turned in at the library. Participants receive a prize for signing up (while supplies last), and for their first book review a coupon for a free book at any Friends of the Library booksale or bookstore. Everyone who submits at least one review is entered in the grand prize raffle with a chance to win a Barnes & Noble gift card or a Kindle Fire. Thank you to the Carver County Library Foundation and our Friends groups for providing resources for the prizes in this program series.
In addition to Winter Reads for adults, we will continue our robust program schedule this winter and spring that includes in-person storytimes for pre-K, “Book Buddies” discussion groups, writing classes for adults and many other programs for a wide range of ages and interests. We offer a combination of events that are virtual and in-person. Check our online calendar www.carverlib.org
For preschool children and families the schedule of storytimes continues with five different in-person storytime sessions per week at the Waconia Library. On Tuesday evening’s at 6:30, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 10:30 we have family storytime for all ages with a focus on ages 2 and older. On Tuesday morning at 10:30 we have toddler storytime for 18 – 36 months. On Thursday mornings at 10:30 we offer lapsit for children ages birth through 18 months.
Monday Nights are Funday Nights when the Library provides an option for those families who are not able to come to any of these in-person storytimes. This virtual program series called “Family Funday” is found on our Facebook Live site on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. We tell stories, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests lead the way.
We have traditional books for all ages to borrow, as well as eBooks that are so convenient for traveling, eAudiobooks for listening via download (or listen to the traditional books on CD format), and eMagazines to download that are yours to keep. If you are interested in reading what is on the bestseller list, watch the “Your Lucky Day” collection shelves for extra copies of books that have request lists. Who knows—it could be your lucky day.
The Friends of the Waconia Library will hold several booksales in 2023 on the third Saturdays in May, July and September during Nickle Dickle Day. The next one at the Waconia Library will be Saturday, May 20. And remember that the Waconia Library also has a gently used bookstore during all hours that the Library is open. Donations of gently used books help our booksale effort and are welcome. We are not able to accept older books, textbooks, encyclopedias, VHS or cassettes tapes.
To view the schedule of Library hours, the calendar of programs for children and adults, or to learn about all our other services, please visit www.carverlib.org or pick up a printed brochure at the Library. Need more information? Call the Waconia Branch at (952) 442-4714. We look forward to seeing you soon and Happy Library Lovers Month.
Paul Ericsson is branch manager for Carver County Libraries, overseeing Waconia, Watertown and Norwood Young America libraries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.