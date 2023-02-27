February is National Library Lovers Month. And there is coincidental timing that the Carver County Library is pleased to announce changes in check out policies and practices for your convenience. The changes that have recently been implemented that we think you will love include:

• Automatic renewals. Library items will be automatically renewed three days prior to the due date unless the item has holds, if the item has reached the renewal limit of four, or if it an item type that does not allow renewals such as Lucky Day books, kits, and interlibrary loans.

