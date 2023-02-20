I grew up in South Dakota. As a kid, I remember a storm was brewing one summer evening and headed for our neighborhood. The winds kicked up, the sky was an ominous green and the tornado sirens went off. As a family, we headed to our basement for protection.
We huddled up downstairs and prayed for our safety and for those around us. We could hear the storm howling and the rain pounding on the house. Once the storm had passed, people gathered in the streets to see what damage was done. Leaves and tree branches were everywhere but the homes in our neighborhood seemed to be unharmed.
We went to our backyard and noticed that our huge climbing tower was missing. We eventually found it a few blocks away in the middle of a baseball field. I remember that storm well.
I want you to think about the storms of life. They come in many shapes and forms. Some storms are financial, some are medical, some are relational, and some are spiritual.
Jesus and His disciples walked through a storm on the Sea of Galilee that is recorded in Matthew 8. The disciples and Jesus get into a boat. The storm kicked up and the disciples became fearful. Jesus spoke and his power over nature calmed the storm immediately.
As Jesus calmed the storm that day for the disciples, they saw more of his character and power on display.
You may have to walk through some difficult storms in this life. I encourage you to turn to Jesus for help. When you do, you will see some things about God’s character that you would not see apart from that storm.
A friend once told me that people are either headed into a storm, in a storm, or coming out of a storm. Real encouraging thought, isn’t it? I wish I could help people avoid storms all together, but God can teach us through the storms of life if we are ready to learn.
I think there are many things we can learn from the storms of life. I think we will discover that fear and frustration can get the best us in any storm. What if we looked for ways in which our faith could grow because of the storm?
Fear connected to a storm can cause us to ask – why is this happening? Frustration connected to a storm can cause us to ask – why is God not responding sooner or in the way I want? Faith can cause us to ask – what can I learn about myself or learn about God because of this storm?
When Jesus calmed the storm on the Sea of Galilee, the disciples got another picture and another affirmation that Jesus was the Messiah. They also received another opportunity to trust him.
We too need to realize that God has the power to act in every situation and we must go to him sooner than later. Turning in faith to the right resource helps us cope with the storms of life. That right resource is God. God has seen it all before. God knows what he is doing. We can put our faith in God’s power to face the storms of life.
Faith in God is not a crutch. He is the ultimate source of power to trust with the storms of life. I want to encourage you to acknowledge the storms in your life and turn to God for help as soon as possible. I also want to encourage you to let that storm teach you some things about yourself or teach you some things about God. Don’t waste the opportunity to grow in faith through the storms of life.
Pastor Jon Tolly leads the congregation at Oakwood Community Church
