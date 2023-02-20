I grew up in South Dakota. As a kid, I remember a storm was brewing one summer evening and headed for our neighborhood. The winds kicked up, the sky was an ominous green and the tornado sirens went off. As a family, we headed to our basement for protection.

We huddled up downstairs and prayed for our safety and for those around us. We could hear the storm howling and the rain pounding on the house. Once the storm had passed, people gathered in the streets to see what damage was done. Leaves and tree branches were everywhere but the homes in our neighborhood seemed to be unharmed.

Load comments