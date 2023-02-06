The 2023 legislative session is underway, and there are a lot of pressing issues that need our utmost attention this year.

Families continue to face skyrocketing inflation and rising energy costs, and I have heard from many constituents that they are struggling to afford everyday life. That is why it’s critical to provide meaningful tax relief to hardworking Minnesotans. And I am pleased to share that we have already taken an important step to achieve that.

