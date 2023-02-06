Most of us have seen the reports on the number of people who say they are no long associated with a church or religion, the “nones.” Others are “church shopping.” We could lament the decrease in attendance at many churches, but there are still active and thriving churches. I am sure no faith community in and around Waconia is planning on closing soon. Churches are still alive. And local churches, not [just] the TV evangelists ones, are still very relevant. As has been said to me, a denomination could rent out the Excel Center, have a 300 voice choir, have its best preachers get a month each to prepare a sermon, and it would be a stellar liturgy … but no one would be asking how your mother is, or whether you got good news on your medical tests, or anything else that let you know someone cared about you.

Local communities can focus a message. Local churches are where the action is for people of faith. In the Catholic tradition, which is quite hierarchical, it matters more to people who their pastor is than who their bishop is. While many churches, including mine, used livestreaming of services to get us through the Covid drought, and continue to offer them even now, the live experience of the parish is most important. Think of other areas of your life: you can listen to a perfectly performed song on a recording, but many people still go to concerts to experience the power of the people gathered together. We can watch sports on TV, and get better explanations from the replays and commentaries, but there is something great about the roar of the crowd and the shared emotions in the stands, or watching your child or grandchild perform live.

Load comments