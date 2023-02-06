Most of us have seen the reports on the number of people who say they are no long associated with a church or religion, the “nones.” Others are “church shopping.” We could lament the decrease in attendance at many churches, but there are still active and thriving churches. I am sure no faith community in and around Waconia is planning on closing soon. Churches are still alive. And local churches, not [just] the TV evangelists ones, are still very relevant. As has been said to me, a denomination could rent out the Excel Center, have a 300 voice choir, have its best preachers get a month each to prepare a sermon, and it would be a stellar liturgy … but no one would be asking how your mother is, or whether you got good news on your medical tests, or anything else that let you know someone cared about you.
Local communities can focus a message. Local churches are where the action is for people of faith. In the Catholic tradition, which is quite hierarchical, it matters more to people who their pastor is than who their bishop is. While many churches, including mine, used livestreaming of services to get us through the Covid drought, and continue to offer them even now, the live experience of the parish is most important. Think of other areas of your life: you can listen to a perfectly performed song on a recording, but many people still go to concerts to experience the power of the people gathered together. We can watch sports on TV, and get better explanations from the replays and commentaries, but there is something great about the roar of the crowd and the shared emotions in the stands, or watching your child or grandchild perform live.
Pope Francis wrote, (The Joy of the Gospel, #28), “The parish, [the local church] is not an outdated institution; precisely because it possesses great flexibility, it can assume quite different contours depending on the openness and missionary creativity of the pastor and the community. .. It is a community of communities, a sanctuary where the thirsty come to drink in the midst of their journey, and a center of constant missionary activity … The parish is the presence of the Church in a given territory, an environment for hearing God’s word, for growth in Christian life, for dialogue, proclamation, charitable outreach, worship and celebration. In all its activities the parish encourages and trains its members to be evangelizers.”
While the above it written by a Catholic Pope, I would think that any church in and around Waconia would see itself as being part of continuing the mission of Jesus here on earth. Each, to some degree, is interested in outreach, in proclaiming Christ, in sharing joys and sorrows, in praising God, teaching, and learning. We are all at our best when we help someone come a bit closer to Christ, and perhaps we all see our role as being some sort of presence of Jesus in our part of the world.
While more people are identifying themselves as atheists, I think there is still a thirst for belonging to something that is beyond themselves. I was once told that millennials want community, authenticity, and purpose. That is probably true for any age group, but especially for what is now the largest generational group of adults in the United States. They don’t want something that does not walk the talk. They seek to be together – whether it is in a fitness club, dinner group, or service effort. And there needs to be purpose. “Hanging out” gets outgrown.
It is very likely that someone you know, a neighbor, family member, co-worker, current classmate or someone at a class reunion, is seeking right now. If through your caring for them, listening to them, they begin to ask you questions or give you an opening, take a deep breath, be bold, and tell them where and why you have found something to hold on to. It is what we do as disciples of Christ, and the fact they give you that opening is a sign that your life is being noticed and appreciated.
Fr. Stan Mader is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in downtown Waconia.
