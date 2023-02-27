Since the pandemic, many churches have struggled to fill the pews to prior attendance levels. The challenge is more pronounced for small rural churches. I hear it said over and over by several local pastors and synod representatives. However, recently, I attended a service where a small country church received 21 new members. Wow! More are waiting in the wings to join because the new pastor makes learning fun for kids. There were 44 children involved in the Christmas program, a new high going back decades. Sunday school and the morning worship don’t have to be boring; the experience can be engaging, stimulating, and still edifying for children and adults. Pastor Adam Teske of West Union Lutheran Church does not walk on water and doesn’t suffer from any Jesus ego ailment. He’s inspired and inspiring and enjoys lots of help engaging young families in the church.
Beth Muehlenhardt, a teacher at Cologne Academy, has been instrumental in connecting and inviting families to get involved and experience the congregational enthusiasm that drives many at West Union. Pastor Adam says, “There are many great reasons to be a part of West Union (and we’ve certainly seen a good share of growth over the last few years). Reasons include a warm welcome, beautiful space, gracious invitation, and a children’s and youth ministry that connects. And while all of that is good and important, I pray that the foundation of our community belonging is in God’s Word. We are grounded, gathered, growing, giving... in Jesus’ name. In the one who gives us life.” The theological idea of being saved by grace through faith is alive and well in Pastor Adam’s messages each Sunday.
With so many new families enjoying the connectedness at West Union, indeed, there are challenges at integrating the new and keeping the traditional viable. Before Pastor Adam became pastor at West Union, the average member’s age was likely in the sixties or above. Now it’s likely more in the low thirties. Change is hard. As an instigator of significant change over my lifetime, I’m familiar with the challenges. Incidentally, I wrote a book about it called “Hard Questions: About Life, Death, and After Life,” available on Amazon. The book, although autobiographical, stresses the questions we all encounter and then challenges readers to ask similar questions of themselves. The book is entertaining but primarily stresses self-reflection, and its target is small-group ministry.
My deep knowledge of this congregation comes partly from growing up at West Union Lutheran some 70 years ago. I had my diaper changed on some of the same pews still sitting in the church today. I left home for California when I was 18 and remained there for almost 50 years. I met a California girl, married, became an engineer, next an entrepreneur, and started a software development company. I went to seminary later in life and took my first solo pastoral call at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Buena Park, Calif. After moving back to Minnesota about 10 years ago, I became Interim Pastor at West Union. This call was unique since I knew most West Union people from childhood and had a familial connection with over one-third of the congregation.
Pastor Adam and I have had many conversations about West Union and the new opportunities now emerging from rapid growth. He experienced growing up in a rural setting, so he and I can relate to the small country church environment. Since new meets old in this country setting, Pastor Adam has kindly invited me back as Pastor Emeritus to augment visitation ministry and help him get small groups going. We hope to collaborate in developing small-group programs that invite all ages to grow in connectedness and hospitality within the body of Christ. If you want to begin a vibrant small-group ministry at your church, you can find materials on my website to support small-group ministry: hardquestionsforsmallgroups.com Anyone can go online and download materials that support small groups.
Church environments today are challenged by the secular world, which no longer gives the benefit of the doubt to the value of church life. Churches need to establish opportunities for members to get to know one another deeply. A vibrant small group ministry is one way to meet the need we all share for healthy living. Small groups connect young and old, people with progressive ideas, and those who wish to be more traditional. Small groups can help people find purpose and hope while discussing their experiences insulated from our politically charged world. As people of God, we are responsible for encouraging others to gather regularly to find purpose, hope, and connectedness in life. Reach out and ask your neighbor to join a small group today.
Richard Braun is pastor emeritus at West Union Lutheran Church in Cologne.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.