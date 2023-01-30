For some of you when you read this, your New Year’s resolutions, if you made any, have been broken. Even though it is the third week of January, and you may have been unsuccessful in keeping other new year’s resolutions you have made, I want to challenge you to start a new habit.
A habit is a routine or practice performed regularly. And since this is the faith column, let’s call it a “holy habit”.
What is the holy habit I challenge you to participate in? Read your Bible each day.
I realize that some of you do not believe in God, or don’t believe He can be found, but you should still consider participating in the same activity. Why? You will have opportunity to evaluate Him on his own terms. Rather than relegating it to what you have heard is in the book, you can judge for yourself. You may choose to drop the word “holy” from the “holy habit”, but I still am confident you will find reading the Bible to be a worthwhile activity.
The Bible is the best–selling book of all-time, and generally respected even by people of other religions. In our modern society, the accessibility of the Bible has increased all the more, being fully available online and through digital apps on our smartphones and tablets. In addition, you have innumerable tools to help you understand it.
The best way to get to know God is to read the book that claims to have His thoughts and His interactions with humans through history.
If you are a follower of Jesus, your faith walk takes a giant leap forward when you move from simply being a hearer of the Word to a reader of the Word (and, yes, beyond that to a doer of the Word).
Most people find that it is difficult to keep good habits going for more than a few days, even with sincere effort and additional bursts of motivation. Some of you who made New Year’s resolutions that already are broken are more familiar with that reality and I want you to be successful in your endeavor.
If you have never read the Bible through, I counsel you to read it for only a short time each day. Read no more than a chapter each day. Read as much as you can with a cup of coffee in the morning. Or read 10 verses each day before you go to bed. It’s better to read only a few minutes each day then to read 60 minutes once a week. Make the amount you commit to reading so small that it is easily achievable.
The Bible is not a typical book; rather it is a collection of 66 books written over 1,500 years and by 40 different people. With an ordinary book, you begin on page one and read to the end. But because the Bible is a collection of books, you may approach it differently. If you have never read through the Bible, start with the gospels in the New Testament. You will find the gospels an easier entry point for reading the Bible than descriptions of diseases in Leviticus, census records in Numbers or the nine chapters of genealogy that start 1 Chronicles. Those parts and others of the Old Testament are certainly less exciting, but read them, too.
We live in a time when you have many options in terms of translations. Every version has virtues and limitations. Some Bibles contain study notes to help you understand the text or articles to help you apply what you are reading. If you are reading the Bible for the first time, I recommend the New International Version or the New Living Translation. These translators goal has been to produce in English the closest of the original language message in meaning and style.
God has given us His Word as a place to introduce himself to those who do not know him and as source to nourish us through every stage of our Christian development. It is “pure milk” for newborn believers and “solid food” for the mature. You can feed on the Scripture every day for the rest of your life and never exhaust its storehouse of nourishment. May God richly bless you as you engage in the Holy Habit of reading His Word.
Mark Sullivan is lead pastor at Promise Church. Promise Church is an Assembly of God church that meets at 9560 Paradise Lane on Saturdays at 5:15 p.m. He can be reached at info@promisechurchmn.com
