Back when Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, it was easy to be pro-choice or pro-life on abortion. Everyone could signal their virtue, however they saw it, without having to worry about the political consequences. Nothing was going to change.

The virtue signaling continued, but voters stopped using that issue in casting their ballots. Last spring, however, everything changed. The Supreme Court decided that Roe v. Wade was made-up law found nowhere in the Constitution. Its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision threw the matter back into the political realm.

