Behind every start-up is a story with entrepreneurs following their passion, taking a risk, and/or are creating something innovative in the market. The Waconia area is filled with character and unique businesses; and many of the entrepreneurs behind them are our friends, neighbors, and community members. A strong hospitality and retail community is important, but especially in these times.
The shop owners have been incredible in making changes and adjustments in how they do business to make it safe and a positive experience for their customers. This year has been filled with challenges, but the business owners and employees show up with a smile and do so much. By shopping local you’re not only purchasing great products, but you’re supporting our community and its people.
Top 5 Reasons to Shop Local
1. Uniqueness & Character - Countless unique products and services are available or made locally, with fascinating stories behind each business venture. Waconia’s character also helps drive tourism to our community.
2. Economic Strength & Prosperity -By shopping local, you help invest back into our community. Local businesses pay taxes to support our schools, parks, roads, and other programs. Many of the entrepreneurs also live here, and invest and take pride in the community.
3. Jobs - Small businesses and organizations employ a large portion of our community.
4. Giving Back - Local businesses are huge contributors to our schools, sports teams, and nonprofit organizations.
5. A Personal Touch - Many business employees are personally invested in the products, services, and/or community; and transfer their knowledge and expertise to their customers.
We love our Waconia businesses, and they need you. Let’s continue to shop, eat, and support local businesses.
Need assistance with local holiday gift-giving options? The Waconia Chamber of Commerce is proud to offer Waconia Chamber Bucks to be redeemed at any of our local chamber member businesses. Please call 952-442-5812 to purchase, and schedule a time for pick-up.
Christine Fenner is president of the Waconia Area Chamber of Commerce.
