Wolfram Fliegel, age 92, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was a missionary and pastor to many congregations in the Caribbean, Central America, and the Midwest. Wolfram was born in Paramaribo, Surinam, where his parents were missionaries. They returned to their native Germany in 1934 where Wolfram began his primary education, then boarding school, before being drafted in 1944 at the young age of 15 to serve in a light anti-aircraft battery. Following a three-month period in a US POW camp, he returned home at the end of the war and finished high school. In 1949, he received a scholarship to study at Moravian College, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. As a student pastor in 1954 in New York City, he met his wife, Faith. He graduated from the seminary in 1956. Following their marriage that summer, they sailed to the Dominican Republic to serve congregations in and around Santo Domingo. Thus began a dedication to mission work for the next nineteen years that would take them to locations in the Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua. During a furlough in 1967, Wolfram obtained his Master’s in theology at Princeton Theological Seminary. He returned with his family to the US in 1975 and was a pastor in Northfield, Minnesota, then Ephraim and Lake Mills in Wisconsin, after which he retired in Waconia, Minnesota. For the past several years, he and Faith resided in St. Cloud, Minnesota to be closer to family. Wolfram was active on the Moravian Mission Board, the MN Council of Churches Ecumenical Committee, hospice, United Way, Rotary, and Kiwanis. He was a generous donor to multiple charities. Wolfram is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gisela, and his grandson Tim Fliegel. He is survived by his loving wife Faith (Olds); brother Peter; sister Renate; three children Paul (Pam), Mark (Jan), and Grace Larson (Bill Samardich); seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Memorials will be sent to the Board of World Missions of the Moravian Church in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
