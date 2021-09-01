Winnifred “Winnie” F. Whittaker, age 92, of Waconia passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation held 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment in church cemetery. Winnie was born April 11, 1929 on a farm in Waconia, MN to Henry and Mary Kaufhold; she was the youngest of five children. She attended WHS where she lettered as a cheerleader and was homecoming royalty. She met the love of her life, Russ Whittaker, at a basketball game while cheerleading. She eventually quit cheerleading so she could date Russ on Friday evenings. They were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church on October 2, 1948 and together they raised five children. When her family was older, she worked at Pro-Aut, Minnetonka Labs, Instant Web and cleaned houses. She also worked beside her husband at their business Waco Electric. Together, Winnie and Russ built two beautiful lake homes, the cabin in Akeley on Howard Lake, and their Lake Waconia home on the terrace. Here beautiful memories were made with her husband, family and friends. Nothing gave her greater joy than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cooked many fabulous meals, baked many delicious desserts and awesome cookies. Her wit, humor, sense of fun, hard work and outdoor adventure were passed on to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was always plenty to do at Grama and Grampa’s, swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, building a bonfire, or playing card games. She never passed up the opportunity to get on the floor and play trucks, Legos or video games with the great-grandkids. Holidays were always special because of her. Winnie had a welcoming gift and always had an open door. She was a great hostess and often enjoyed entertaining friends with beautiful meals and competitive card games. She loved spending time with her girlfriends, bowling, golfing, playing a good game of Bridge or Whist. Winnie lived a faith filled life with her husband of 72 years. Together they supported St. Joseph Catholic Church and School where Winnie was a lifelong member. They enjoyed traveling to new places and visiting family. She especially enjoyed a good game of cribbage with Russ before dinner. Winnie did everything with love, she taught us how to endure life’s struggles without complaint and how to be a loving wife and partner. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Mary Kaufhold; sisters Vernis Kohman, Marie Fischer; brother Art Kaufhold. Winnie is survived by her loving family: husband Russell; children Jeff (Joni) Whittaker of Buffalo, Mike Whittaker of Sandford, FL, Sandra (Victor) Schreiner of Waconia, Paul (Beth) Whittaker of Waconia, John Whittaker of Waconia; grandchildren Shannon DeVinny, Jeremy (Jen) Schreiner, Jessica (Damien) Roth, Eric (Jessie) Whittaker, Katie (Daniel) Nelson, Ryan (Collette) Whittaker, Kyle (Alana) Whittaker; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister Gladys Whittaker of Waconia; brothers and sisters-in-law Frank (Myrene) Whittaker, Bob (Karen) Whittaker, Dick (Merry) Whittaker, James Whittaker; many other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers are Winnie’s grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph Catholic School in Waconia. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
