William “Lynn” Jeter, 76, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born March 7, 1944 in Rector, AR. Lynn lived in Rockford, IL, Waconia, MN, Gastonia, NC and retired in Surfside Beach, SC. Lynn worked as a mechanical engineer for Rosemount, Eden Prairie, MN, MTE, Rockford, IL and Gastonia, NC, and was self employed at Kenlin and LVM in Gastonia, NC until retiring in 2011. Survivors include his wife Ruth Leistiko Jeter of 53 years (June 10, 2020 would have been their 53rd wedding anniversary) of Surfside Beach, SC; his daughter Ammie and her husband Mark Hintze of Charlotte, NC; his son Jason Jeter and his finance Abbey Warnsing of Asheville, NC and his brother Ronald Jeter of Savannah, TN. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents William Dewey Jeter and Mattie Irene Jeter, his brothers Charles Jeter, James Jeter and sister Wilma Presson. Lynn loved woodworking, fishing, telling jokes, stories, trivia, taking long drives and watching old western movies and TV quiz shows. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. Immediate family will hold a private service. Relatives and friends are welcome to sign the guest book available at www.MyrtleBeachFuneralHome.com. Condolences may be sent to the Jeter family at 1518 Westferry Xing, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
