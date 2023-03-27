William "Bill" H. Gruenhagen

William "Bill" H. Gruenhagen, age 76, of Cologne passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Regency Hospital in Golden Valley.

Funeral Service Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 County Road 153) in rural Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service, at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Military honors provided by Flags and Honor of Minnesota and V.F.W. Post 1783 Young America, MN.

