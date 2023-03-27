William "Bill" H. Gruenhagen, age 76, of Cologne passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Regency Hospital in Golden Valley.
Funeral Service Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 County Road 153) in rural Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service, at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Military honors provided by Flags and Honor of Minnesota and V.F.W. Post 1783 Young America, MN.
William Henry Gruenhagen was born August 20, 1946 to Henry and Irene (Bergmann) Gruenhagen at Nagel Hospital in Waconia, MN. He was baptized September 8, 1946 by Rev. R.W. Rottmann and confirmed in the faith April 10, 1960 by Rev. John E. Melchert at Zion Lutheran Church, Benton Twp., Carver County. He attended Zion Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Waconia High School in 1964.
Bill served in the Winthrop Army Reserves, 452nd General Supply Company from 1965 to 1971. He was stationed in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
On July 17, 1971, Bill was united in marriage to Sandra Neubarth at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington by Rev. John Bradtke. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, John, Mark and Neil.
Bill worked on the family farm, was a carpenter, sheet metal fabricator and a liquid sugar operator. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid reader. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Irene Gruenhagen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Audrey Neubarth.
Bill is survived by his loving family: wife Sandra; sons John (Andrea) Gruenhagen of Carver, Mark Gruenhagen of Cologne, Neil (Sheryl) Gruenhagen of Cologne; grandsons Karl and Benjamin Gruenhagen; sisters LuAnn (Glenn) Traver of Cologne, Lorraine (David) Neubarth of Arlington; brother Burton Gruenhagen of Cologne; brothers-in-law Dale (Rachelle) Neubarth of Arlington, Lyle Neubarth of Arlington, Bruce Neubarth of Arlington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as Casket Bearers are Curtis Lenzen, Daniel Traver, James Neubarth, Roger Buetow, Ryan Neubarth and Daryl Traver
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.