William "Bill" E. Cooley

William E. “Bill” Cooley age 75 of Waconia passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral Service Thursday February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Waconia Moravian Church (209 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman officiating. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Zoar Moravian Cemetery in Waconia. Bill was born on June 4, 1944 in Sewickley, PA the son of Earl and Elizabeth (Sauter) Cooley. On January 21, 1967 Bill was united in marriage to Sandra Gibney at Grand Forks Air Force Base. Bill was an avid Minnesota Sports fan, cheering on whatever team was playing. He attended his grandchildren’s activities whenever they were playing. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing bingo and his annual trip to Ottertail Lake. He loved driving the children of the community for Koch Bus Company. Bill’s favorite color was plaid; he would be honored for those attending his visitation or funeral to wear this color. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Sandra; daughter Angela; parents Earl and Elizabeth Cooley; brothers and sisters Clarence “Sonny” Sauter, Elaine (George) Foley, Gladys (Victor) Baert, Shirley (Gordon) Anderson, Herbert (Irene) Sauter, James (Mary) Sauter; father-in-law and mother-in-law Kathleen and Donald Gibney; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Shirley Sauter, Shirley Scanlon, Sharon Hart, Robert Gibney, David Berg. Bill is survived by his loving family: children Sheila (Bob) Owen of Bloomington, Paula (Brent) Hayden of Waconia, Bill Cooley of Waconia; grandchildren Matthew Owen, Jack Owen, Adriana Hayden, and Adam Hayden; brothers and sister-in-law Richard Sauter of St. Cloud, Douglas Sauter of Williams, Frank Sauter of Lafayette, LA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald and Wendy Gibney of Walhalla, ND, Sharlene Berg of Walhalla, ND, Debbie and Dwight Berg of Walhalla, ND, Jerry Scanlon of Michigan, Michael Hart of North Dakota; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Mike Wyatt, Emily Wyatt, Trevor Johnson, Mike Peterson, Tony Glynn, Joe Piro. Honorary Casket Bearers are Bill’s grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
William "Bill" E. Cooley
To plant a tree in memory of William Cooley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.