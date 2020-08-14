Wendy Lynn Gruenhagen

Wendy Lynn (Williamette) Gruenhagen, age 60, of Shakopee, Minnesota formerly of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her mother’s home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment following at the Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. A Gathering of Family & Friends will also be held Monday, August 24, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Wendy Lynn (Williamette) Gruenhagen was born on September 29, 1959, in Hopkins, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Bernie and Sharon (Johnson) Williamette. Wendy was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, graduating with the Eden Prairie High School Class of 1978. On June 4, 1983, Wendy was united in marriage to Fred Gruenhagen Jr. at St. Andrews Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Lindsay and Lisa. Wendy and Fred shared over 13 years of marriage until Fred passed away on October 12, 1996. Wendy made her home in Norwood Young America, Eden Prairie and Shakopee, Minnesota. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Wendy was a jill of all trades. She enjoyed crafting, collectibles, and playing Scrabble with the girls. Wendy cherished the time spent with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Wendy passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her mother’s home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, at the age of 60 years, 10 months and 13 days. Blessed be her memory. Wendy is survived by her: Daughters, Lindsay McKinley and her husband, Cody, of Prior Lake, MN, Lisa Gruenhagen of Shakopee, MN; Grandchildren, Payton McKinley and Parker McKinley; Mother, Sharon Williamette of Eden Prairie, MN; Siblings, Jeff Williamette of Eden Prairie, MN, Nicole Adair of Eden Prairie, MN, Scott Williamette of Eden Prairie, MN; Nieces, Nephews, Other relatives and many friends. Wendy is preceded in death by her Father, Bernie Williamette; Husband, Fred Gruenhagen Jr. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
