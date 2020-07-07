Wendy C. Stieve

Wendy C. Stieve, age 65 of Delano, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. Loving mother, daughter, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her father Clifford Lange. She is survived by daughters, Nichole Stieve, Jessica (Dustin) Schrupp, and Courtney (Joe) Volby; mother, Beverly (Splettstoeszer) Lange; grandchildren, Eja, Dominic, and Samuel Volby; sister, Tammy (Brian) Sevigny; niece, Rylee Sevigny; nephew, Collin Sevigny; and many friends. Private family inurnment will be in East Mount Olive Cemetery in Delano. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.

