Wendell F. Herrmann, age 91, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, MN.
Funeral Service held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at All Saints Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment following in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Matt Schroeder; pianist: Jane Fasching; casket bearers: Alan Herrmann, Chad Feltmann, Dale Schmidt, Corey Feltmann, Mark Melcher, Andy Steinhagen; military honors: Norwood American Legion Edward Born Post 343.
Wendell Fredrick Herrmann was born on May 16, 1931, in Young America Township, Carver County, Minnesota. He was the son of Harry and Mathilda (Oelfke) Herrmann. Wendell was baptized as an infant on May 31, 1931, by Rev. Otto Rapp at Zion Evangelical Church in rural Norwood, MN, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 25, 1945, with Rev. O.J. Vreisen officiating at St. Paul's E & R Church in rural Hamburg, MN. His confirmation verse was I Timothy 6:12: "Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called when you made your good confession in the presence of many witnesses." Wendell received his education in Norwood Young America, and was a graduate of the Central High School Class of 1949. In 1950, Wendell furthered his education by completing one year at the School of Agriculture at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul, MN.
Wendell entered active military service in the United States Army on July 9, 1952, in Minneapolis and proudly served his country during the Korean War as an air traffic controller. He received an Honorable Discharge on June 30, 1954, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and achieved the rank of Corporal. Wendell was a member of the Norwood American Legion Edward Born Post 343 and served as a past commander. He was very proud to have had the honor of raising the flag before a Minnesota Twins game at Target Field in September of 2016.
On August 22, 1959, Wendell was united in marriage to Louise Lenzen at Zion Lutheran Church in Cologne, MN, by Rev. John E. Melchert. This marriage was blessed with two children, James and Ann. They shared over 53 years of marriage until Louise passed away on June 22, 2013.
Wendell's true love was farming. He was a lifelong dairy farmer with a herd of registered Grade A Holstein cows. During his time spent as a farmer, he was on the Young America Township Board, the DHIA Board, and a longtime member of both the Carver County, MN and National Holstein Associations. Wendell was also a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America.
Wendell is survived by his: children, James Herrmann of Norwood Young America, MN, Ann Herrmann of Bloomington, MN; many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Wendell is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mathilda Herrmann; wife, Louise Herrmann; father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Alfred and Alma Lenzen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pearl and Jack Fehlandt, Rhoda and Bill Ische, Irene and Marvin Hilk, Florence and Virgil Lindquist, Alfred Lenzen Jr., Howard and Joyce Lenzen, Allen and Evon Lenzen, and Arlene Lenzen.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
