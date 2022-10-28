Wayne T. Weathers

Wayne Weathers, age 86, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the early morning hours on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Waconia, MN.
Wayne Thomas, the only child of Thomas and Dorothy (Shue) Weathers, was born on August 16, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois. Following his graduation from St. Procopius Catholic School in Chicago, IL, he went on to post-secondary education at a local community college.
On June 25, 1960, Wayne was united in marriage to the love of his life Jacqueline (Jackie) Stanek, and made their first home in Downers Grove, IL. In 1973, Wayne and Jackie moved their family to the beautiful little community of Deephaven, MN on the shores of Lake Minnetonka where they found the home and lifestyle of their dreams. This is also where the Weathers family established lifelong friendships. Wayne and Jackie were the consummate hosts and loved to entertain. When they hit the dance floor, it was a show like no other! Wayne spent his entire working career in the candy and snack business and earned the nick name "The Candy Man" by neighbors and friends. Wayne continued to take care of his customers right up to his final days on earth. Wayne always had a pen in his pocket, and he would often say "you never know when you will need to write an order."
Wayne was an active volunteer in Scouting. He was Scoutmaster for his sons' Troop #420 and honored with membership of the Order of the Arrow and also completed Scoutmaster Leadership Training at Wood Badge and Philmont Scout Ranch; he was very proud of these achievements.
Wayne was an unbelievable woodworker. He always had the best tools and the nicest woodshop where he continued to craft projects until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He also loved to cook. His famous Christmas morning breakfasts will be greatly missed.
Wayne loved the outdoors and spent many hours in the woods bow hunting with his sons and friends. He achieved the pinnacle of his hunting career when he bagged an elk while bow hunting in Montana. Wayne's love of guns was incredible, he knew everything about them. His community involvement continued when he helped start and coach the Hastings High School Trap Shooting Team. Later in life, Wayne became passionate with Cowboy Action Shooting and could often be found traveling events with Jackie and grandson Logan at his side. Wayne was nicked named "Peddler Pete" by his fellow Cowboy Action shooters and he loved it!
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Jackie, parents Thomas and Dorothy Weathers, mother and father-in-law Lillian and Leonard Stanek, and son-in-law Daniel Hanus.
Wayne is survived by his children, Troy (Cindy) Weathers, Tracey (Jean) Weathers, Wendy Hanus and significant other Chris Back; grandchildren, Logan (Kasey) Hanus, Katie Weathers and fiancé Gary Stoudt, and Madeline Weathers; great-grandchildren JohnBlake and Natasha Hanus; brother-in-law Leonard (Karen) Stanek and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
He also had four grand dogs he was very fond of: Josie, Finnegan, Elliot and Maverick. Wayne recently lost his beautiful Chocolate Labrador Ruger. Ruger was 13 and was his constant companion.
In honoring of Wayne's final wishes, a Celebration of Life open house will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2pm to 5pm at the Island View Golf Club, 7795 Laketown Parkway, Waconia, MN.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
