Warren Goodridge, age 97, of El Cajon, CA and formerly Waconia passed away October 5, 2022 at Lake Murray Healthcare in San Diego, CA.
Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.
Warren P. Goodridge was born on a farm in snowy Hackensack, MN on March 14, 1925. He was the third son born to English parents John and Lela Goodridge. They would have one more son before Lela's untimely passing in 1930 from breast cancer. Sometime later, John remarried and added another son and a daughter to his clan.
The family was a happy one and lived modestly on their bean farm. Warren was a pretty typical child for the time, he attended school then helped out with chores when he got home and on the weekends. He had a few good buddies and spent as much time with them as he could when he wasn't doing his schoolwork or helping out at home.
In 1935, Warren's father lost the farm and needed to find employment elsewhere. He was fortunate to find work as a logger. While he earned enough to support the family, the job required moving them around constantly following the work. The family understood this, and they persevered. When he was old enough, Warren went to work with his father logging.
When he finished school, Warren found a job, but everything was soon to change. The United States was right in the middle of World War II and, before he could enlist, Warren found himself drafted into the Army. He served his country for 2-1/2 years or "for the duration" as some would say. He began his military career as a Rifleman and then became a First Scout. The job is just as dangerous as it sounds. You venture into unfamiliar territory first to see if it's safe for the rest of the troops to follow. If anyone was going to get shot, it was going to be the Scout. Amazingly, Warren never was. Unfortunately, the Second Scout or back up, wasn't as lucky, he was shot and killed. Despite a few close scrapes with the enemy, Warren, and three of his brothers who also served, were fortunate enough to return home in 1946, all of them without even a scratch. Warren had been awarded the Bronze Star during his time of service.
Warren had been able to see much of Europe during his travels before he left to come back home. During his deployment, he had been to France, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. He has seen the Mediterranean Sea, home to the Pillars of Hercules, the northern one of which is better known to us as the Rock of Gibraltar.
Finally, back home in Minnesota, Warren's life could return to normal. He was able to focus his attention on himself, his future and his own needs. He quickly found a job farming and in his off hours he attended a few social functions. One evening while he was at a dance, a friend introduced him to 17-year-old Delores Splettstoesser, the love of his life and woman who would become is wife. The course of true love never runs smoothly, however. Warren and Delores dated off and on over the course of the next 4 years. This could be due in part to Warren. You see, one night in February of 1950 it was cold, really cold, about 30 below. That was enough for Warren. He had a brother living in San Diego and he left for California the very next day, thereby making himself and Delores one of the earliest pioneers of the long-distance romance.
Once in California, Warren landed a good job building airplanes for Consolidated Vultee, the company that would become Convair and then General Dynamics, operating as their Convair Division. Warren's mechanical aptitude made him a perfect fit for the position. After a year or two, when he knew his job was secure and his future looked optimistic, he proposed to Delores. They were married in October of 1952.
The couple left Minnesota and headed to San Diego to set up house. Delores tried to feel at home, but she couldn't stop missing Waconia and Minnesota. Warren understood and wanted her happiness above all else. They worked out a plan to save enough money to afford to move back.
Before the big move however, they went back home on vacation. The weather was blustery, and Delores's hair kept getting mussed from the wind. She was getting a bit tired of it when she confessed to Warren "I just don't know how people can live here." It was not long after they returned from that trip that they purchased their home.
In December of 1961, Warren and Delores opened their hearts and home to their new son, Dan. Their joy over the new addition to the family was soon dampened when Warren was laid off from Convair the very next year.
But he was not a man who would let his family down. Warren quickly found employment as a school custodian for the Cajon Valley School district where he worked for the next 20 years. When he retired from the school district, he worked for Valley Furniture in El Cajon for about 6 years. Finally, in 1988, he decided it was time to retire for good.
Warren found ways to stay busy as he settled into retired life but he would not spend all of his golden years with his bride. He lost Delores in 2006, she died from a cardiac arrest as she was defeated in her battle with Alzheimer's.
Since then, Warren has enjoyed his time by visiting with his friends. He could often be found at Kristy's Donuts on Jamacha and Washington. During some of his visits, he's even met a few city officials such as Mayor Lewis and Councilman Dick Ramos. Warren was a popular customer there and with many of the waitresses in the El Cajon area. He was well-liked with the ladies at the First Lutheran Church in El Cajon where he has been an active member since 1955. Yet, despite his charm with all of the ladies, Warren has never remarried. When asked about that he'd say, "Well, I did it right the first time."
Warren will be remembered as a loving husband, a good provider for his family, a respected member of his church, as well as the community and a loyal, trusted friend by those that had the privilege to know him. He led a full and honest life which should be an example for us all.
Warren is preceded in death by his wife Delores Goodridge; son Daniel Goodridge; parents John and Lela Goodridge; brothers Donald Goodridge, Daniel Goodridge, Kenneth Goodridge; sister Josephine Schleicher.
Warren is survived by his brother Charles Goodridge of Hoffman; sisters-in-law Lorna Wenning of Waconia, Betty Barlau of Waconia, LaVonne Kunz of St. Paul; as well as other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
